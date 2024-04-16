Amazon Live Launches Shoppable Channel Integrating TVs and Mobile Devices

Amazon Live has launched an interactive and shoppable channel called FAST Channel on Prime Video and Amazon Freevee.

This channel will feature Amazon’s “shop the show” technology that allows customers to use their mobile device to browse, shop and engage with the content they’re watching on their TV, Amazon said in a Tuesday (April 16) press release.

“We are excited to bring customers more ways to shop with their favorite Amazon Live creators and brands on our premium streaming services,” Wayne Purboo, vice president of Amazon Shopping Videos, said in the release. “With the new ‘Amazon Live’ FAST Channel on Prime Video and Freevee, we’re making shoppable entertainment more accessible, interactive and engaging than ever before.”

While watching the FAST Channel on their TV screen, customers can open the Amazon Shopping app on their phone, type “shop the show” into the search bar and see a shopping carousel that highlights the products they see on the TV in real time, according to the release.

The channel will feature popular content from Amazon Live, including that from creators and brands like Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon, Rachel Clark, Madison LeCroy, Haley Kalil, Tastemade and The Bump, the release said. In addition, Amazon Live is working with creators to develop new, original content designed for the TV screen.

Amazon Live’s FAST Channel can be accessed via TV through the “Live TV” tab on Prime Video, Fire TV and the Freevee app, per the release. It’s also available on desktop and mobile devices at Amazon.com/live.

PYMNTS Intelligence has found that consumers want integrated shopping and entertainment experiences that will let them watch a favorite livestreamed series on a mobile device and purchase the clothing or jewelry worn by an actor on the screen.

This concept appeals to one-third of consumers who want the ability to touch the screen and directly access the product page for purchase, according to the “How We Will Pay Report: Multitasking Consumers Want to Shop — and Work — at the Same Time.”

In an earlier deployment of the Amazon Live Shopping app, the retailer used it to promote its Prime Big Deal Days in September 2023 by featuring content in which influencers shared their top product picks leading up to the event.