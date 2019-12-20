ANTITRUST

Live Nation Settles With DOJ Over Ticketmaster Antitrust Violation

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on

Live Nation Entertainment reached a deal with the government, resolving concerns that the company had violated a 2010 antitrust settlement.

Under the consent decree issued by the Department of Justice (DOJ), Live Nation merged with Ticketmaster, agreeing to conditions that kept competition alive in the live-events industry, and kept ticket prices at reasonable rates. The agreement — which was set to expire in 2020 — bars Live Nation from forcing venues to use Ticketmaster when they want to book tours, as well as retaliating when a venue uses another ticketing service.

However, the DOJ has been investigating the possibility that Live Nation has violated the terms of its agreement by possibly coercing people to use Ticketmaster. There are five potential violations of the agreement, according to unnamed sources with the DOJ, who added that there are currently no material penalties as part of the agreement.

Now, the agreement will be extended to 2025 under the new agreement, making it easier for the government to investigate and punish Live Nation for violating the decree. There will be a DOJ antitrust investigator appointed to oversee things, and Live Nation will hire an internal officer to conduct training on antitrust matters. Live Nation must notify customers from now on about the clarified and extended terms of the decree.

Furthermore, Live Nation will be subjected to a $1 million penalty for any found violations of the decree. The company has said that the complaints about its conduct came from a “misunderstanding” of the decree and the ticketing industry.

Live Nation is the market leader in concert promotion, and organizes events by booking talent and securing venues. It has also built an artist management business. Its merger with Ticketmaster — the dominant online ticketing service — represented a marriage of two of the most powerful forces in the business.

——————————–

Latest Insights:

Our data and analytics team has developed a number of creative methodologies and frameworks that measure and benchmark the innovation that’s reshaping the payments and commerce ecosystem. In the December 2019 Digital Fraud Tracker, Eric Lorenz, Priceline’s VP of finance operations tells PYMNTS how the online travel agency leverages artificial intelligence (AI) to identify risky transactions without exasperating legitimate customers.

Related Items:, , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

How Payments Trends Will Shape Retail In 2020s How Payments Trends Will Shape Retail In 2020s
3.3K
Today In Data

How Payments Trends Will Shape Retail In The 2020s

groceries groceries
2.5K
Retail

How Grocery Retail Will Evolve In 2020

2.3K
Bank Regulation

UK Regulator Looks To Expand Open Banking Beyond Banking

2.2K
B2B Payments

PayPal: Taking On Corporates’ B2C Payment Pain Points With Digital Wallets

Making Plant-Based Jerky For The Lone Star State Making Plant-Based Jerky For The Lone Star State
2.2K
Retail

Making A Plant-Based Jerky For The Lone Star State

2.2K
Mobile Order Ahead

Caribou Coffee Spills The Beans On Customer Loyalty In The Mobile Age

Payrailz Partners With Mastercard For Real-Time Bill Payments Payrailz Partners With Mastercard For Real-Time Bill Payments
2.2K
Digital Banking

Payrailz Partners With Mastercard For Real-Time Bill Payments

Tradeshift Taps Blockchain To Cut B2B Costs Tradeshift Taps Blockchain To Cut B2B Costs
2.2K
B2B Payments

Tradeshift Taps Blockchain To Cut Cross-Border B2B Payment Costs

How $49B Singles Days Happen In China How $49B Singles Days Happen In China
2.2K
eCommerce

How Singles Day Gave Rise To China’s Digital Commerce Culture

B2B B2B
2.2K
B2B Payments

Millennials Make Big Push For B2B Personalization

Bitcoin Daily Bitcoin Daily
2.1K
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: $2B PlusToken Pyramid Scheme Could Hurt Bitcoin; R3 Finishes Trade Finance Blockchain Test On Corda Platform

2.0K
Payments Innovation

M10 CEO: What Central Banks Want In New Global Payments Rails

1.9K
Security & Fraud

The Rise Of Holiday Reshipping Fraud

Amazon Chooses Leisure Carrier Sun Country Airlines As Partner Amazon Chooses Leisure Carrier Sun Country Airlines As Partner
1.9K
Amazon

Amazon Taps Discount Airline To Operate Cargo Fleet

Payrix podcast Payrix podcast
1.9K
Payments Innovation

Why The 2020s Will Be The Vertical Payments Solutions Decade