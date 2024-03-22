Authorities Search Booking.com Offices in Italy in Antitrust Probe

Italian authorities carried out inspections at the premises of Booking.com (Italia), the local company supporting Booking.com in Italy, Thursday (March 21) as part of an antitrust investigation.

The inspections were done by the Italian Competition Authority (AGCM) and the Special Antitrust Unit of the Italian Financial Police, AGCM said in a Friday (March 22) press release.

The investigation is focused on allegations that Booking.com abused its dominant position in the online intermediation and booking services market, according to the release.

“According to the authority, Booking is implementing a strategy aimed at reducing the freedom of Italian hotels in setting prices for the online sales channels,” the release said. “This strategy is likely to result in exclusionary effects in the market for online hotel intermediation and booking services.”

Booking Holdings and Booking.com (Italia) did not immediately reply to PYMNTS’ request for comment.

The AGCM’s investigation is focused on Booking.com’s Preferred Partner Program and that program’s Preferred Plus extension, which allegedly give the hotels that are partners greater prominence in the search results in exchange for higher commissions and a commitment to offer prices on Booking.com that are not higher than those on the hotels’ own websites or other online travel agencies’ (OTAs’) platforms, the release said.

The AGCM also alleged that Booking.com monitors its hotel partners’ prices on other online channels and reserves the right to apply a discount to align the prices on its platform with the best price available elsewhere, without the consent of the hotel partner, per the release.

“Overall, this strategy is likely to hinder the unfolding of an effective competition in the (at least) national market for the online hotel intermediation and booking services, to the detriment of other OTAs, with adverse effects on hotels and ultimately consumers, in terms of higher prices and less choice for intermediation and booking services,” the release said.

