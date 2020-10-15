At Square’s fourth annual conference for developers, the Silicon Valley startup introduced Terminal API for seamless all-in-one-payments, the company said in a statement on Thursday (Oct. 15).

Its latest tool enables developers to connect Square Terminal — the all-in-one card payments device — to their point of service (POS), enterprise resource planning (ERP), or practice management system. It works with all platforms and operating systems — iOS, Android, web, or desktop — and gives developers the flexibility to build software that is adaptable to the circumstances needed. For example, a socially-distanced payments solution could be developed.

Platforms with a Terminal API integration lets sellers accept every type of payment, including contactless and other NFC methods. The cordless terminal connects via Wi-Fi and can be distanced from the POS system.

“Square’s continued investment in its developer platform and partner ecosystem have proven absolutely critical, especially as developers turn to Square to help sellers get their business to adapt in the wake of COVID-19,” said Pankaj Bengani, global head of partnerships at Square.

Bengani gave the opening remarks at the virtual Square Unboxed conference and pointed to the growth of Square’s partner initiatives. He said that since 2018, the number of 90-day active developers is up almost 80 percent, and its base of managed partners has quadrupled. He anticipates Square will hit 1 million partner-connected sellers in 2021.

Aside from the U.S., Terminal API is also available in Canada, the U.K., and Australia.

Last month, Square introduced another innovation — a quick-response (QR) code-based self-service ordering functionality for eateries using Square Online. The feature lets customers make orders through their mobile devices, steering clear of unnecessary physical contact with staff at no further charge to the company.

The pandemic has accelerated the drive to adopt touchless and contactless ordering and payment options. PYMNTS and PayPal’s recent How We Shop report found that more than one-third of consumers who prefer paying with QR codes say they won’t complete a purchase if that option isn’t available to them.