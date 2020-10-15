API

Square Introduces Terminal API For All-In-One Payments

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Square Terminal API

At Square’s fourth annual conference for developers, the Silicon Valley startup introduced Terminal API for seamless all-in-one-payments, the company said in a statement on Thursday (Oct. 15).

Its latest tool enables developers to connect Square Terminal — the all-in-one card payments device — to their point of service (POS), enterprise resource planning (ERP), or practice management system. It works with all platforms and operating systems — iOS, Android, web, or desktop — and gives developers the flexibility to build software that is adaptable to the circumstances needed. For example, a socially-distanced payments solution could be developed.

Platforms with a Terminal API integration lets sellers accept every type of payment, including contactless and other NFC methods. The cordless terminal connects via Wi-Fi and can be distanced from the POS system. 

“Square’s continued investment in its developer platform and partner ecosystem have proven absolutely critical, especially as developers turn to Square to help sellers get their business to adapt in the wake of COVID-19,” said Pankaj Bengani, global head of partnerships at Square. 

Bengani gave the opening remarks at the virtual Square Unboxed conference and pointed to the growth of Square’s partner initiatives. He said that since 2018, the number of 90-day active developers is up almost 80 percent, and its base of managed partners has quadrupled. He anticipates Square will hit 1 million partner-connected sellers in 2021. 

Aside from the U.S., Terminal API is also available in Canada, the U.K., and Australia.  

Last month, Square introduced another innovation a quick-response (QR) code-based self-service ordering functionality for eateries using Square Online. The feature lets customers make orders through their mobile devices, steering clear of unnecessary physical contact with staff at no further charge to the company.

The pandemic has accelerated the drive to adopt touchless and contactless ordering and payment options. PYMNTS and PayPal’s recent How We Shop report found that more than one-third of consumers who prefer paying with QR codes say they won’t complete a purchase if that option isn’t available to them.

——————————

NEW PYMNTS DATA: HOW WE SHOP – SEPTEMBER 2020 

The How We Shop Report, a PYMNTS collaboration with PayPal, aims to understand how consumers of all ages and incomes are shifting to shopping and paying online in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Our research builds on a series of studies conducted since March, surveying more than 16,000 consumers on how their shopping habits and payments preferences are changing as the crisis continues. This report focuses on our latest survey of 2,163 respondents and examines how their increased appetite for online commerce and digital touchless methods, such as QR codes, contactless cards and digital wallets, is poised to shape the post-pandemic economy.

Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

2.7K
B2B Payments

How Transforming Treasury Banks Helps Corporates Transform, Too

2.5K
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: Ethereum Protocol Aave Raises $25M; BOE Head Takes Stance Against Bitcoin

curbside pickup
2.5K
Retail

Do Customers Really Miss Going To The Store After All?

2.4K
Authentication

Report: Zulily On How Digital IDs Help Flag Account Takeovers

wirecard, singapore, germany, payments
2.3K
International

Singapore Businesses Struggle To Get Paid Following Wirecard Shutdown

Ternio and Visa's Fast Track To Connect Blockchain, Crypto And Payments Rails
2.0K
1
Cryptocurrency

Ternio And Visa's Fast Track To Connect Blockchain, Crypto And Payments Rails

2.0K
Streaming

Disney To Create Central Organization Focused On Disney+ Streaming

Revolut
2.0K
Banking

Revolut Likely To Apply For US Bank Charter

digital banking
2.0K
B2B Payments

FlowBank To Use Temenos SaaS To Boost Investor Services

Apple Unveils Higher-Speed iPhone 12
1.8K
Mobile

Apple Unveils Higher-Speed iPhone 12

Telegram, payments, ECOMMPAY, app, purchases
1.8K
Digital Payments

Cloud-Based IM App Telegram Adds Payments Option

1.8K
Fintech Investments

Why London’s Calling For The FinTech Industry

N26 banking app
1.7K
Investments

FinTech N26 Mulls New Funding Round

1.7K
Payment Methods

Chase Launches Free Checking Account For Kids, Teens

1.6K
B2B Payments

Oracle Debuts New Tech To Optimize Capital