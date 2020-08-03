Apple

Apple Buys Mobeewave For $100M

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on

Apple has purchased Canadian company Mobeewave, which will allow it to create mobile pay hubs out of iPhones, Bloomberg reported.

The deal went down for $100 million, according to sources quoted by Bloomberg. Mobeewave specializes in letting shoppers utilize their smartphones to access a credit card and process payments.

The system works via an app and does not require any further hardware beyond a Near Field Communications (NFP) chip, the likes of which have been included in iPhones since 2014, Bloomberg wrote.

The acquisition follows Apple’s pattern of buying startups to assimilate new technology into its own products. In 2014, Apple incorporated Apple Pay into its iPhone, allowing payment with just a tap in retail stores using the phones, and last year, the tech giant launched its Apple Card, a credit card. By incorporating Mobeewave’s tech, the company would be able to offer quick, easy payments with no other apps needed, Bloomberg writes.

Last year, Mobeewave partnered with Samsung to enable Samsung phones to use the tech. Samsung’s venture arm is an investor in Mobeewave.

That partnership, PYMNTS reported, resulted in a pilot program with over 10,000 downloads of Samsung’s POS app, which smaller businesses used as a boost for their sales.

Apple reportedly retained the entire team of around 100 Mobeewave employees working in the Montreal office, Bloomberg says, and the office will remain where it is.

By making the deal, Apple positioned itself in competition with Jack Dorsey’s Square, which has been a frontrunner in payments tech for smartphones and tablets.

In January, Mobeewave debuted a new program to allow restaurant customers to access simple, contactless digital payments, PYMNTS reported. The program, a collaboration with Incentivio, was meant to help get rid of the need for cables or card readers.

Rajat Bhakhri, CEO of Incentivio, said the idea was meant to capitalize on restaurant customers’ need for frictionless, simple ways of paying, with the companies estimating the value for an average order could be boosted by 64 percent.

——————————

New PYMNTS Study: Subscription Commerce Conversion Index – July 2020 

Staying home 24/7 has consumers turning to subscription services for both entertainment and their day-to-day needs. While that’s a great opportunity for providers, it also presents a challenge — 27.4 million consumers are looking to cancel their subscriptions because of friction and cost concerns. In the latest Subscription Commerce Conversion Index, PYMNTS reveals the five key features that can help companies keep subscribers loyal despite today’s challenging economic times.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

New Approaches To Payroll And Retail Delivery
1.3K
Today In Data

New Approaches To Payroll And Retail Delivery

Cloud Technology For FIs, Debit Cards, Potential Credit Card Default Crisis Top This Week’s News
1.3K
The Weekender

Cloud Technology For FIs, Debit Cards, Potential Credit Card Default Crisis Top This Week’s News

1.3K
B2B Payments

Data, Business Intelligence And Security Lead B2B Funding

Ann Taylor store
1.3K
Retail

Report: ABG May Buy Bankrupt Ann Taylor Parent Firm Ascena

1.3K
IPO

Affirm Eyes Possible IPO That Could Value POS Lender At $10B

1.3K
Credit Unions

Deep Dive: Credit Unions Respond To The Threat Of Digital-First Challenger Banks

fashion retailing
1.2K
Retail

AI Takes The Measure Of Fashion Retailing

1.2K
B2B Payments

Why B2B Firms Must Take The Wheel In Payment Processing Strategy

1.2K
Safety and Security

US Lawmakers Seek Investigation Of Zoom And TikTok’s China Ties

digital banking
1.2K
Digital Banking

Varo Awarded FinTech National Charter

Amazon Goes Off The Charts; Walmart Makes Layoffs
1.2K
Walmart Amazon whole paycheck

Whole Paycheck Tracker: Amazon Goes Off The Charts; Walmart Announces Layoffs

1.1K
News

Today In Payments: Affirm Preps For IPO; China Considers Alipay, WeChat Pay Antitrust Probe

Twitter headquarters
1.1K
Security & Fraud

Twitter Updates Users On Security Breach

Twitter hack
1.1K
Security & Fraud

Trio Arrested In Twitter Hack, Including 17-Year-Old Alleged Mastermind 

digital payment
1.1K
News

This Week In Payments: The Digital Shift, The Rise In DTC And Big Tech Vs Capitol Hill