Contactless mobile payments pioneer Mobeewave and digital customer experience platform Incentivio have teamed up on a multichannel, all-in-one, contactless digital-ordering platform for restaurant customers, according to a press release. The new platform removes the need for dongles, cables and card readers.
Incentivio said it’s the only digital restaurant platform that is usable via web, mobile and in-store channels to help restaurants get new customers, increase visits and spending at their establishments, and drive engagement and loyalty. With Mobeewave’s contactless technology for both tablets and smartphones, the companies said they can up an average order value by 64 percent.
“Mobeewave’s solution is a great fit for our restaurant customers who require a frictionless and seamless payment acceptance solution through our platform. With the Canadian contactless penetration being one [of] the highest in the world, and the U.S set to grow significantly in 2020, we’re excited to see how our restaurant customers adopt this innovative payment acceptance feature,” said Rajat Bhakhri, CEO of Incentivio.
Benjamin du Haÿs, Co-CEO and co-founder of Mobeewave, said that the partnership was a fortuitous one for both companies.
“We’re delighted to partner with Incentivio to meet the evolving needs of restaurant owners who require a simple solution to accept payments. Our patented contactless technology is the ideal solution for integrated software vendors (ISVs), with many making the jump from online to offline business, and growing ISV sectors, such as restaurants, QSR, field service management and donor management, which require quick and easy integration to enable their customers to start accepting payments right away,” du Haÿs said.
A demo version of the Incentivio platform, with Mobeewave’s contactless payment acceptance technology on board, will be showcased at the NRF Retail event in New York. Mobeewave has offices on four continents, with more than 70 employees. This is the first time that this type of contactless technology has been used in North America, the press release said.
