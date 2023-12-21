Rocket Lawyer Debuts AI-Powered Name-Generating ‘Copilot’

Legal services platform Rocket Lawyer has introduced an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered customer tool.

“Rocket Copilot combines powerful generative AI with professional human expertise to give customers a simple and fast way to confidently complete their legal documents and other filings alongside convenient access to legal professionals,” the company said in a Thursday (Dec. 21) press release.

The launch coincided with Rocket Lawyer’s expanded partnership with Google Cloud, and came amid a wave of new product rollouts marrying AI with the legal profession.

In this case, Rocket Lawyer is offering customers a way to help entrepreneurs name their new businesses. Rocket Copilot’s AI-powered business name generator can provide a “memorable and legally valid” business name with just one quick conversation with the AI.

“Once a name is chosen, the next steps to begin forming the new business entity, starting the trademark registration process, or customizing business documents are seamless, affordable and easy,” the release said.

Future Rocket Copilot releases will include “more collaborative brainstorming functionality” that leverage large language models (LLMs) through Vertex AI and the company’s legal expertise, the news release said.

“Collaborating with Google Cloud on Rocket Copilot is a testament to our shared commitment to leveraging technology for positive change,” Rocket Lawyer founder and CEO Charley Moore said in the release. “We believe that our new copilot experience further empowers entrepreneurs and business owners to take control of their legal situations, and we are proud to be at the forefront of this transformative journey.”

The launch came the same day as news that British law firm Allen & Overy debuted an AI-powered contract negotiation tool in collaboration with Microsoft and AI legal startup Harvey.

This service, dubbed ContractMatrix, uses existing contract templates to create new agreements that lawyers can then amend or accept, shrinking the time contract negotiations take by up to seven hours, according to the firm.

As PYMNTS wrote last month, the quickening adoption of generative AI in the legal profession will mean re-examining a number of roles and skills in this sector.

“Coupled with the challenges of this reboot are the thorny issues surrounding security, privacy and ethics,” that report said.

“Additionally, the belief that generative AI will revolutionize efficiency for so much legal work is tempered somewhat by the majority of legal professionals who have reservations about the industry’s current preparedness for this AI-driven future.”