AWS and Nvidia Partner on Infrastructure for AI Advancements

Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Nvidia are extending their 13-year collaboration to advance generative artificial intelligence (GenAI).

This partnership aims to bring the new Nvidia Blackwell GPU platform to AWS, offering customers secure and advanced infrastructure, software and services, the companies said in a Monday (March 18) press release.

The Nvidia Blackwell platform features the GB200 Grace Blackwell Superchip and B100 Tensor Core GPUs, according to the release. Combined with AWS’ Elastic Fabric Adapter Networking, Amazon EC2 UltraClusters’ hyper-scale clustering, and the Nitro system’s advanced virtualization and security capabilities, this platform enables customers to build and run multitrillion parameter large language models (LLMs) faster, at a massive scale, and securely.

AWS plans to offer EC2 instances featuring the new B100 GPUs deployed in EC2 UltraClusters for accelerating generative AI training and inference at a massive scale, per the release.

“Our collaboration with AWS is accelerating new generative AI capabilities and providing customers with unprecedented computing power to push the boundaries of what’s possible,” Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of Nvidia, said in the release.

Adam Selipsky, CEO at AWS, added, “The deep collaboration between our two organizations goes back more than 13 years, when together we launched the world’s first GPU cloud instance on AWS, and today we offer the widest range of Nvidia GPU solutions for customers.”

Security is a major focus of this collaboration, according to the release. The AWS Nitro System, AWS Key Management Service (AWS KMS), encrypted Elastic Fabric Adapter (EFA), and Blackwell encryption are integrated to prevent unauthorized access to model weights and encrypt data transfer.

The collaboration extends beyond infrastructure and hardware, the release said. AWS and Nvidia are also working together to accelerate the development of GenAI applications in various industries. They offer inference for generative AI with Amazon SageMaker integration with Nvidia NIM inference microservices.

In the healthcare and life sciences sector, AWS and Nvidia are expanding computer-aided drug discovery with new Nvidia BioNeMo FMs for generative chemistry, protein structure prediction, and understanding how drug molecules interact with targets, per the release. These models will be available on AWS HealthOmics, a service purpose-built for healthcare and life sciences organizations.

The extension of this partnership comes at a time when interest in AI has driven Nvidia’s valuation to leap from $1 trillion to over $2 trillion in nine months. The company commands an 80% share of the high-end AI chip market.

At the same time, AWS has been rolling out GenAI-powered tools for a wide range of industries.