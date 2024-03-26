Bedrock Security Launches Platform to Tackle Cloud and AI Data Risks

In response to the evolving challenges of cloud computing and the integration of generative artificial intelligence (AI) into business operations, Bedrock Security on Tuesday, (March 26) announced the debut of its data security platform.

Powered by what Bedrock calls the AI Reasoning (AIR) Engine, the technology aims to provide a comprehensive solution for organizations seeking to safeguard their sensitive data against emerging threats. The company’s introduction to the market is bolstered by a $10 million seed investment led by Greylock Partners.

Meant for AI

“We purpose-built Bedrock with the imperative understanding that data is foundational to organizational growth, especially with the rapid adoption of generative AI,” Pranava Adduri, CEO and co-founder of Bedrock Security, said in a news release. “By fully understanding an organization’s data at the scale and speed demanded by modern enterprises, we are addressing the shortcomings of Data Security Posture Management (DSPM) and legacy data security solutions. Modern LLM architectures like Retrieval Augmentation Generation (RAG) ingest a large volume and variety of data very quickly. Unlike legacy solutions, Bedrock can effectively ensure protected information, such as regulated data and core intellectual property (IP), is not ingested into these AI models. Bedrock’s mission is to empower modern businesses to embrace all data without increasing risk.”

Bedrock says its platform delivers a range of functionalities aimed at enhancing data security, from thorough risk assessments and detection to response capabilities and minimizing exposure to data and identity risks. These features are designed to support businesses in maintaining robust data security protocols without impeding operational efficiency or data utilization, per the release.

Monitoring Threats

Bedrock Security employs its AI Reasoning (AIR) Engine to enhance data security, providing organizations with improved visibility into potential risks, according to the release. The AI-driven platform goes beyond conventional security measures by enabling detailed discovery and classification of data, including identifying sensitive information that could be at risk in generative AI models.

The platform includes a data detection and response (DDR) capability designed for ongoing monitoring and protection against new and evolving threats, per the release. It facilitates the creation of protective measures around critical data and employs technologies and analytics to deliver timely and accurate threat responses.

Additionally, Bedrock’s AIR Engine reduces risk exposure through comprehensive impact analysis and the management of data access permissions, thereby decreasing the chances of data redundancy and intellectual property breaches, the company said. This approach is intended to safeguard sensitive information while maintaining the integrity and financial stability of the organization.

PYMNTS recently reported that AI is revolutionizing cybersecurity, enhancing the speed and efficiency of security teams. AI streamlines the preliminary phases of incident response by analyzing vast data sets and identifying intricate patterns. It helps security experts understand the threat landscape and accelerate the mitigation process.

The defensive benefits of AI in cybersecurity are significant, Lenovo Chief Technology Officer Timothy E. Bates said in an interview with PYMNTS, “Machine learning algorithms can detect anomalies signaling unusual behavior, while AI-driven security platforms deliver extensive threat intelligence and predictive insights,” Bates said. “Furthermore, deep learning technologies can dissect malware to decode its construction and possibly reverse-engineer cyberattacks. These AI capabilities operate behind the scenes, constantly evolving with each new security challenge to shield against and neutralize future cyber threats.”