eHealth Technologies Leverages AI to Streamline Patient Care

Artificial intelligence (AI) is emerging as a critical tool for enhancing patient care at the intersection of healthcare and technology. eHealth Technologies, a player in this field, says its new AI-powered software can reduce the delays often encountered with patient treatment due to the laborious process of managing medical histories.

“One of the largest delays in care is caused by the time it takes to collect, organize, and deliver medical histories,” Dan Torrens, CEO of eHealth Technologies, told PYMNTS in an interview. This delay, he noted, can postpone crucial initial appointments by days or weeks, affecting the delivery of timely and potentially life-altering treatments.

Connecting Patients and Physicians

The company’s response to the challenge of medical paperwork is eHealth Connect, a technology platform designed to expedite the treatment process by streamlining access to patient histories. Medical professionals report that having comprehensive patient histories at their disposal enables them to provide more immediate care. This improvement in the speed and quality of care stems from better communication between physicians and patients facilitated by complete and organized patient information.

However, the integration of AI into healthcare systems is not without its challenges. eHealth Technologies has encountered several hurdles, including collecting and organizing data from a variety of sources and ensuring that comprehensive medical histories are delivered in a format usable by clinicians.

“Once records, lab results, and images are collected, administrators or clinicians then take on the daunting task of sifting through a myriad of patient information, consolidating it, and organizing it by specialty requirements,” Torrens said. “This administrative burden consumes valuable time, resulting in further treatment delays. eHealth Connect organizes everything and provides a physician or specialty-specific clinically organized patient history. Whether it’s oncology, transplant, cardiology, neurology, or other specialty, our technology accommodates each requirement and clinical workflow.”

eHealth Connect leverages AI in an attempt to efficiently navigate and retrieve crucial patient data from different sources, such as release of information vendors, health information exchanges, and national networks. The platform also organizes the data according to the specific needs of various medical specialties, supporting effective clinical workflows.

Security and accuracy of patient data are paramount, especially in the context of AI applications in healthcare. eHealth Technologies emphasizes its commitment to data protection, holding HiTrust, HIPAA, and SOC 2—type 2 attestations.

AI and Healthcare

Looking forward, Torrens said that eHealth Technologies continues to explore how AI and healthcare interoperability can further reduce the time from referral to treatment. Future enhancements include enabling direct requests for records through electronic health record systems and improving the integration of comprehensive medical histories into clinical workflows.

“These new capabilities will continue to decrease the administrative time for clinicians and administrators, allowing more time with patients, which will lead to better patient experiences and patient outcomes,” Torrens said.