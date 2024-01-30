Fiverr Debuts AI-Powered Homepage Among New Services

Fiverr is turning to AI to help businesses improve their access to freelance services.

The freelance marketplace announced Tuesday (Jan. 30) the launch of a new artificial intelligence (AI)-enhanced homepage as part of its latest product rollout.

“Fiverr’s transformed homepage offers more personalization, seamless navigation, and additional control, simplifying access to the right freelance talent for businesses,” the company said in a news release provided to PYMNTS.

“Leveraging ‘Fiverr Neo,’ Fiverr’s AI-powered copilot technology, businesses will get tailored service recommendations to enhance their project,” the company added.

In addition, the company has rolled out Fiverr Agencies, a program designed to make it easier for agency teams to build their client base and for prospects to discover them.

“Businesses can access a detailed profile of an agency’s capabilities, including a full view into their team and past work, to gain a deep understanding of how collaborating with an agency can bring their brand to life,” the release said.

Fiverr is also introducing a new ratings, review and leveling system, which lets freelancers receive data, feedback and tools to help them hone their craft and the services they offer and gain perspectives on their client relationships, “something that doesn’t often happen in the offline world,” the release said.

“This release is shaped by the invaluable feedback from our vibrant global community and the rich insights we’ve gathered since Fiverr’s launch,” said Micha Kaufman, Fiverr’s founder and CEO. “Freelancers will now have more data and analytics combined with critical feedback from their clients to provide radical transparency and a clearer path to improve their skills and grow their business on Fiverr.”

Elsewhere in the gig working space, PYMNTS earlier this month examined the changes facing the industry in the wake of Seattle’s new minimum wage law.

“The pressures seen on the platforms in Seattle are likely to be felt on a wider stage in the months ahead,” that report said.

Additionally, the U.S. Department of Labor has new rules requiring firms to reclassify workers who are ‘economically dependent’ on a business as employees instead of independent contractors, which means they will get more benefits. This new mandate will likely make waves in the gig working economy, which relies on many such workers.