Mobileye has unveiled a new operating system called DXP, specifically designed to assist automakers in developing customized self-driving systems.

This software aims to save automakers time and resources by eliminating the need to build costly programs from scratch, Bloomberg reported Tuesday (Jan. 9).

Amnon Shashua, CEO of Mobileye, described DXP as a driving experience platform during an interview with Bloomberg Television, according to the report.

The operating system includes universal components that are essential for all automakers, while also allowing them to add their own customization, the report said. This flexibility enables car manufacturers to easily share the software across multiple models, rather than starting the development process anew for each vehicle.

The platform comes preloaded with thousands of adjustable parameters, providing carmakers with a wide range of options to tailor the self-driving system to their specific requirements, per the report.

Mobileye’s announcement comes on the heels of several other developments in the autonomous vehicle industry.

On Tuesday, the Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. and Gatik said they integrated tire intelligence technology into an autonomous driving system, allowing Gatik to collect data about accurate cornering and braking stiffness, rolling resistance and tire load.

With that data supplied by Goodyear SightLine technology, Gatik can enhance the safety, accuracy and overall performance of its autonomous vehicles. It will add the tech to a “significant portion” of its fleet in the United States and Canada.

On Friday (Jan. 5), mobility technology firm Continental and self-driving technology company Aurora Innovation said they have finalized the design of a scalable autonomous trucking solution and plan to start production in 2027.

Finalizing the design and architecture of the future fallback system and hardware of the Aurora Driver autonomous driving system is the companies’ latest step in their plans to commercialize autonomous trucks at scale.

On Thursday (Jan. 4), autonomous vehicle firm Nuro and Foretellix, a provider of safety-driven verification and validation driving solutions, said that they have teamed to speed the large-scale deployment of autonomous vehicles for last-mile delivery.

The goal of the partnership is to lower Nuro’s research and development (R&D) costs while improving the quality and safety of its autonomous driving system, which is called the Nuro Driver.