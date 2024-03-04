Nvidia CEO: Artificial General Intelligence Could Be 5 Years Away

Nvidia’s CEO thinks artificial intelligence (AI) that thinks like humans could arrive within five years.

Jensen Huang made this claim Friday (March 1) during an economic forum at Stanford University when asked how long it would take to reach the goal of creating an artificial general intelligence (AGI), Reuters reported.

The answer, he said, depends on how we think about that goal. If AGI means the ability to pass human tests, it could come soon.

“If I gave an AI … every single test that you can possibly imagine, you make that list of tests and put it in front of the computer science industry, and I’m guessing in five years time, we’ll do well on every single one,” Huang said.

As the Reuters report noted, AI can already pass tests like the bar exam, but struggles in other areas. In five years, however, the technology should be able to pass any test put in front of it, Huang said.

Going by other metrics, the CEO added, AGI could be much further off, as scientists can’t agree on how to describe how the human mind functions.

“Therefore, it’s hard to achieve as an engineer,” as engineers need defined goals, he said.

As PYMNTS wrote last year, Silicon Valley has poured billions into AGI, but its advent is “far from a given.”

That report pointed to researchers at Stanford University who argue that any hints of AGI capabilities in today’s technology and AI systems are just illusion, while others in the industry have criticized the buzz around AGI development as no more than a “sci-fi marketing ploy.”

The challenge facing AGI is that, by definition, the AI system must be able to carry out tasks across many domains and solve new problems beyond those whose answers are already part of its training set.

“This is a far cry from even the most advanced AI models available today, which can be defined as narrow or specialized AI, designed for specific tasks related to what they are asked to do, like providing content recommendations, playing chess, or protecting against fraud and developing transaction risk models,” PYMNTS wrote.

Huang’s comments came days after his company’s market value reached $2 trillion and on the same day it surpassed that mark.