Volkswagen has integrated OpenAI’s artificial-intelligence (AI) chatbot, ChatGPT, into its IDA voice assistant.

This integration will provide Volkswagen customers with seamless access to an ever-expanding AI database, allowing them to have researched content read out to them while driving, the automaker said in a Tuesday (Jan. 9) press release.

The new functionality, enabled by Cerence Chat Pro from technology partner Cerence, will be available in various Volkswagen models equipped with the latest generation of infotainment, according to the release.

“Volkswagen has always democratized technology and made it accessible to the many. This is simply ingrained in our DNA,” Kai Grünitz, member of the board of management Volkswagen brand for technical development, said in the release. “As a result, we are now the first volume manufacturer to make this innovative technology a standard feature in vehicles from the compact segment upwards.”

This integration goes beyond traditional voice control, offering enhanced capabilities such as controlling infotainment, navigation, air conditioning and answering general knowledge questions, the release said.

As the AI capabilities expand, users can expect additional information during their car journeys, enriching conversations and providing vehicle-specific information, all in a hands-free manner, per the release.

Customers will not need to create a new account, install a new app or activate ChatGPT separately, according to the press release. The IDA voice assistant is activated by saying “Hello IDA” or pressing a button on the steering wheel.

The system automatically prioritizes the execution of vehicle functions, searching for destinations or adjusting the temperature, the release said. If the Volkswagen system cannot answer a request, the request is forwarded anonymously to AI and answered by the familiar Volkswagen voice.

Cerence Chat Pro, with its integration of ChatGPT and other sources, enables the IDA voice assistant to provide accurate and relevant responses to almost any query, per the release.

PYMNTS Intelligence has found that hands-free in-car voice technologies are increasingly being embraced by consumers who are looking to integrate intuitive, simple and connected elements into their everyday routines.

Nearly 40% of consumers in the United States are now using voice tech to get directions when on the road, according to “Preparing for a Voice Commerce Future.”

In another recent development in this space, mapping/navigation company TomTom said in December that it has developed an AI-powered, in-car conversational assistant with Microsoft. This tool offers enhanced voice interaction with infotainment, location search and vehicle command systems.