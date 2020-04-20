Authentication

How RBC Is Overhauling Digital Account Opening With AI

By
Posted on

The COVID-19 pandemic is changing daily routines for consumers around the world, leading companies of all kinds to navigate how to reach them remotely as they follow stay-at-home orders. This has spurred the acceleration of digital identity and biometric innovations, from securely verifying a customer opening a bank account through a mobile app to detecting febrile passengers who are looking to board airplanes or public buses.

In the April Digital Identity Tracker®, PYMNTS explores how the pandemic is driving new demand for online ID verification tools and biometric products to help facilitate a new touchless society.

Developments From Around The World Of Digital ID

COVID-19 is creating a spike in demand for telehealth appointments and the need to remotely authenticate patients before they are connected with doctors virtually. France, Germany, Norway, Sweden and the United Kingdom are seeing demand for remote consultations spike by 240 percent, according to Sweden-based doctor-by-video startup KRY. Demand is also rising in the U.S., where several providers are working to enable access to online healthcare services.

National telehealth firm TelaCare is one such provider with a recently announced rollout of a COVID-19 assessment tool. The solution requires patients to complete online questionnaires, after which those with symptoms of COVID-19 can connect with a TelaCare network physician for additional assessment via phone or video call.

A landmark bill passed in Washington state is requiring more stringent regulation of facial recognition software. The bill will be vetted and tested for fairness since studies have raised concerns about the technology’s ability to accurately identify women and people of color. Law enforcement agencies would need to secure a court order or warrant before using the technology. Microsoft President Brad Smith called the bill “early and important” and “a significant breakthrough.”

For more on these and other digital identity news items, download this month’s Tracker.

Royal Bank Of Canada Accelerates Digital ID Rollout Due To COVID-19

Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) recently rolled out digital government identity verification capabilities, allowing customers to verify their identifies for account opening using its RBC mobile app. For this month’s feature story, PYMNTS spoke with RBC’s senior vice president Peter Tilton about how it accelerated plans for secure account opening through the bank’s mobile app as fewer consumers want to venture to banks due to the COVID-19 crisis, and how the artificial intelligence system protects sensitive data from fraudsters.

Deep Dive: Biometric Innovations For A New Contactless Society

Concerns around the world over contamination from COVID-19 have spurred development of an array of innovative biometric products that could assist in an emerging touchless society. As organizations including the New York City Policy Department stop using its fingerprint ID entry for employees, there has been a spike in demand for facial recognition technology alternatives. In China, there are already reports of city buses installing facial recognition to detect COVID-19 on buses. This month’s Deep Dive examines the demand for facial recognition technology for contactless ID verification, sensor technology for fever screening to prevent the spread of coronavirus and privacy concerns surrounding these emerging technologies.

About The Tracker

The Digital Identity Tracker®, done in collaboration with Jumio, is the go-to monthly resource for updates on trends and changes in the digital ID industry.

——————————

PYMNTS LIVE VIRTUAL FIRESIDE CHAT: WEDNESDAY, APRIL 22, 2020 | 12:00 PM (ET)

FIs have traditionally approached resilience from a technology standpoint, but ‘Black Swan’ events like the COVID-19 pandemic expose what can go wrong when FIs don’t prepare for the unexpected. Vincent Caldeira, Chief Technologist, FSI, APAC for Red Hat joins PYMNTS CEO Karen Webster to explore how preparedness is impacting FIs’ ability to do business during COVID-19, and the lessons being learned.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

FTC Files Case Against Firm Posing As SBA Lender FTC Files Case Against Firm Posing As SBA Lender
3.4K
Legal

FTC Files Case Against RI Firm Allegedly Posing As SBA Lender; Company Claims Error

Facebook HQ Facebook HQ
3.1K
Coronavirus

Facebook Nixes Large Gatherings, Events Through June 2021

SBA Says It Has Approved 1.6M PPP Loans SBA Says It Has Approved 1.6M PPP Loans
2.8K
Loans

SBA Says It Has Approved 1.6M PPP Loans

Federal Reserve Federal Reserve
2.7K
Coronavirus

The Fed Communicates Rule Change For The SBA’s PPP

Google Google
2.7K
Payment Methods

Google Close To Launching Smart Debit Card

US Senators Press For Cash Airline Refunds US Senators Press For Cash Airline Refunds
2.6K
Coronavirus

US Senators Press For Cash Airline Refunds; Michigan To Provide Season Ticket Refunds

Weekender Weekender
2.5K
News

PPP, Cross-Border AP, Stimulus Funds Top This Week’s News

Amazon Gets Initial Approval For Deliveroo Deal Amazon Gets Initial Approval For Deliveroo Deal
2.5K
Investments

Amazon Gets Initial Approval To Invest In Deliveroo

New COVID-19 Stimulus Could Come 'Soon' New COVID-19 Stimulus Could Come 'Soon'
2.2K
Coronavirus

Schumer: New COVID-19 Stimulus Could Come ‘Soon’

JPMorgan: $26B Of SMB Relief Loans In Pipeline JPMorgan: $26B Of SMB Relief Loans In Pipeline
2.1K
Loans

JPMorgan: $26B Worth Of SMB Relief Loans In The Pipeline

Today in Payments Today in Payments
2.1K
News

Today In Payments: Uber Expects Revenue Plunge; Coronavirus Triggers First GDP Decline In China

Love In The Time Of COVID-19 Love In The Time Of COVID-19
2.0K
Coronavirus

Love In The Time Of COVID-19

digital advertising digital advertising
1.9K
Retail

Digital Ad Business Withers Under COVID-19 Crisis

1.8K
News

The Rocky Road To Recovery: Cashless And Contactless, The Credit Crunch And A Community Effort

1.8K
B2B Payments

Global B2B Payments FinTech Leads VC Funding