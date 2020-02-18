Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: FCoin Shuts After $130M Shortfall; Scam Threatens Via Google Ads

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Fcoin and Google AdSense scam

FCoin has stopped all trading and withdrawal after it was revealed that the crypto exchange had a shortage of $130 million worth in crypto assets, CoinDesk reported Monday (Feb. 17).

Zhang Jian, who launched FCoin, wrote a post about the issue Monday, explaining that the assets reserves have fallen below the liability, so the exchange is not able to process users’ withdrawal demands.

Because of this, users of what was at one point a massive trading exchange based on the volume of users were in for a shock. Zhang said the problem was, essentially, that internal system errors had made it so users ended up with more transaction-based rewards than they should’ve had.

FCoin is a new type of crypto exchange based around a controversial “trans-fee mining” model. The model consisted of FCoin launching 51 percent of a coin to the public in exchange for making transactions, rather than doing an initial offering or an airdrop.

They would also distribute 80 percent of the fees it collected in bitcoin and ether to users who held FTs bitcoin all throughout the day.

Meanwhile, an email-based scam is promising to stop a barrage of junk and spam ads from flooding a publisher’s Google account if the publisher pays up in bitcoin, KrebonSecurity reported Monday.

The scam says that, unless the bitcoin is paid out, the fraudsters would flood a publisher with so much bot and junk traffic that Google’s sensors would pin the publisher as suspicious traffic and suspend the account.

A copy of a typical fraud message of this kind promises that the scenario is a “nightmare” for any AdSense publisher, saying that the “sophisticated” bots will open ads in an endless cycle, according to published reports.

The message demands $5,000 worth in bitcoin to ward off the threatened attack.

According to experts, the scammers were likely betting that publishers would find it more cost-effective to pay up rather than potentially see their entire ad revenue go haywire with a suspension.

One reader who shared the email said it was likely a baseless threat, but a review of the reader’s AdSense traffic revealed that it had spiked exponentially around the time of the email.

With the proliferation of cryptocurrency, more crime has also arisen, with a $4 billion price tag on crimes involving cryptocurrency in 2019.

——————————–

Exclusive PYMNTS Study: 

The Future Of Unattended Retail Report: Vending As The New Contextual Commerce, a PYMNTS and USA Technologies collaboration, details the findings from a survey of 2,325 U.S. consumers about their experiences with shopping via unattended retail channels and their interest in using them going forward.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Is New York Fashion Week Still In Style? Is New York Fashion Week Still In Style?
2.4K
Retail

Is New York Fashion Week Still In Style?

softbank, latin america, ecommerce, healthcare, fintech, latin american, Brazil, fund, softbank, latin america, ecommerce, healthcare, fintech, latin american, Brazil, fund,
2.2K
Investments

SoftBank Earmarks $1B For eCommerce, Healthcare And FinTech In LatAm

rakuten-investments-sell-pinterest rakuten-investments-sell-pinterest
2.0K
Investments

Rakuten Dumps $1.4B In Tech Holdings, Including Pinterest Stake

Mark Zuckerberg has ideas on Facebook's unique role as a company. Mark Zuckerberg has ideas on Facebook's unique role as a company.
1.9K
Facebook

Zuckerberg Talks Guidelines For How To Regulate Facebook

Swiss, Chocolatier, Barry Callebaut, Mona Lisa, 3D, printing, food, pastry chef, Jordi Roca Swiss, Chocolatier, Barry Callebaut, Mona Lisa, 3D, printing, food, pastry chef, Jordi Roca
1.9K
Retail

Hershey’s, Nestlé Supplier To Offer Mass Production Of 3D Printed Chocolate

bitcoin-singapore bitcoin-singapore
1.9K
1
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: Binance Applies For Singapore Crypto License; CFTC Files Charges In Digital Ponzi Scheme

Warren Buffett, Berkshire Hathaway, kroger, stock, investments, shares, stake, 13F filings, regulatory data, news Warren Buffett, Berkshire Hathaway, kroger, stock, investments, shares, stake, 13F filings, regulatory data, news
1.8K
Investments

Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Buys Stake In Kroger

australia, aussie, SMBs, small business, tax office, ATO, tax debt, credit report, news australia, aussie, SMBs, small business, tax office, ATO, tax debt, credit report, news
1.7K
B2B Payments

Aussie Tax Office Reminds SMBs To Pay Debt

Warm January Hampers Manufacturing, Ups Spending Warm January Hampers Manufacturing, Ups Spending
1.5K
Economy

Gov’t: US Manufacturing Spend Dips As US Consumer Spending Rises

FTC, federal trade commission, antitrust, investigation, Apple, Amazon, Facebook, Alphabet and Microsoft, big tech, acquisitions, FTC, federal trade commission, antitrust, investigation, Apple, Amazon, Facebook, Alphabet and Microsoft, big tech, acquisitions,
1.3K
Google

Google’s Waze Acquisition Likely Target Of FTC Scrutiny

digital banking digital banking
1.3K
Digital Banking

Creating LATAM’s Commerce ‘Digital Value Chain’

1.3K
Intelligence of Things

Cisco On The Future Of Safe And Smart Cities

EU, coronavirus, PMI, copper, federal reserve, interest rates, global, economy, news EU, coronavirus, PMI, copper, federal reserve, interest rates, global, economy, news
1.2K
International

EU Braces For Coronavirus’ Impact On PMI

1.2K
Retail

Tracksmith: Taking DTC Running From Heartbreak Hill To The Global Market

Masterclass Masterclass
1.2K
Credit Unions

The $500B Consumer Lifestyle Opportunity Credit Unions Are Missing