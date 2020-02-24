Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: Nigeria’s Crypto Market Surges; Alleged Crypto Capital Operator Charged With Fraud

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Bitcoin daily

Binance, Nigeria’s cryptocurrency market, has seen sign-ups surge 50 percent so far in 2020. The market is scrambling to provide users with a stablecoin.

Roughly 300 people signed up for a corresponding “masterclass” for the market in January, which taught them how to set up eWallets and explore the margin-trading strategies available. There was such a demand for the classes that Emmanuel Babalola, Binance’s Nigerian business manager, said it’ll hold further classes.

Nigeria has latched on to the cryptocurrency trend, boasting 35 million unbanked adults who possess mobile phones, the vast majority being women. There are roughly 4,000 traders in Binance’s Nigerian Telegram group.

Babalola said Binance intends to open up a fiat on-ramp on the mobile app, too.

However, Binance isn’t the only game in town. Local exchange BuyCoins has debuted $50,000 worth of Ethereum-based stablecoin Naira, backed one to one in the bank. Co-founder Tomiwa Lasebikan said the Nigerian way of dealing with crypto coins is often done offline, with much trading done via WhatsApp and other similar methods. For this reason, it’s difficult to ascertain exactly how much trading is done.

Reginald Fowler, “an alleged operator behind payment processor Crypto Capital, was charged with wire fraud” on Friday (Feb. 21). This is in addition to charges of bank fraud, an unlicensed money transfer operation and conspiracy.

The indictment said that Fowler created a scheme to obtain money “by means of false and fraudulent pretenses,” directing “the funds to a professional sports league.” Reports said that the sports league was unnamed, but Fowler was the main investor for “the Alliance of American Football, a short-lived alternative to the National Football League [NFL] that collapsed in the middle of its first season last year.”

Fowler was initially arrested for his alleged role in operating Global Trading Solutions, which may be tied to Crypto Capital. The indictment claimed that Fowler falsely branded himself as the personal owner of funds processed via the unlicensed money transfer businesses.

Fraud has become a concern with cryptocurrency around the world.

——————————–

Exclusive PYMNTS Study: 

The Future Of Unattended Retail Report: Vending As The New Contextual Commerce, a PYMNTS and USA Technologies collaboration, details the findings from a survey of 2,325 U.S. consumers about their experiences with shopping via unattended retail channels and their interest in using them going forward.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

cashplus, payments, tracking, SMB, cards, spending, google maps, news cashplus, payments, tracking, SMB, cards, spending, google maps, news
5.1K
B2B Payments

Cashplus Launches Payment Tracking For Its SMB Cards

NYC, taxis, yellow cabs, medallion, fraud, price inflation NYC, taxis, yellow cabs, medallion, fraud, price inflation
2.8K
Security & Fraud

NYC Taxi Commission Accused Of $810 Million Fraud

apple, apps, app store, competition, default settings, third-party apps, apple, apps, app store, competition, default settings, third-party apps,
2.0K
Apple

Apple Considers Letting Users Change Default Apps

samsung, vietnam, smartphones, components, china, coronavirus samsung, vietnam, smartphones, components, china, coronavirus
1.9K
International

Samsung Production Backlogged In Vietnam Due To Coronavirus

Supreme Oreo And Other Astonishing Food Commerce Supreme Oreo And Other Astonishing Food Commerce
1.7K
Retail

The Supreme Oreo And Other Astonishing Food Commerce

coronavirus coronavirus
1.6K
International

5G Network Rollout Delayed In China, Flights Canceled Due To Coronavirus

Lyft Buys Halo Cars In Advertising Play Lyft Buys Halo Cars In Advertising Play
1.5K
Acquiring

Lyft Buys Halo Cars In To Help Drivers Make Money Through Ads

krona krona
1.4K
B2B Payments

Sweden’s Central Bank Floats E-Krona As Digital Currency

Rent To Own, RTO, FTC, Settlement, Antitrust, Rent A Center, Aarons, Buddy's, Retail, News Rent To Own, RTO, FTC, Settlement, Antitrust, Rent A Center, Aarons, Buddy's, Retail, News
1.4K
ANTITRUST

Rent-To-Own Companies Settle Antitrust Case With FTC

1.4K
News

Delivery Wars, B2B Payments, Cereal Makers Top This Week’s News

Axiata Eyes Digital Banking License, Seeks Partnerships Axiata Eyes Digital Banking License, Seeks Partnerships
1.4K
Digital Banking

Telecom Axiata Seeks Partnership For Malaysian Digital Banking License

Closing The Last-Mile Gap In eCommerce Closing The Last-Mile Gap In eCommerce
1.4K
Retail

Closing eCommerce’s Last-Mile Gap

How LGBTQ-Focused Travel Platform misterb&b Protects Travelers And Builds Travel How LGBTQ-Focused Travel Platform misterb&b Protects Travelers And Builds Travel
1.3K
Gig Economy

How LGBTQ-Focused Travel Platform misterb&b Protects Travelers, Builds Travel

B2B Investors Reveal Their Appetite For ResTech B2B Investors Reveal Their Appetite For ResTech
1.3K
B2B Payments

B2B Investors Reveal Their Appetite For ResTech

Banana Republic Offers Same-Day Delivery Banana Republic Offers Same-Day Delivery
1.3K
Retail

Banana Republic Offers Same-Day Delivery, Powered By Postmates