Buy Now Pay Later

Alt-Credit Apps Ride The ‘BNPL’ Wave

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Top 1o alternative credit apps

Peer-to-peer (P2P) instant money apps and real-time payments (RTP) are the most exciting developments in getting paid in decades, and alternative credit is having the same effect on borrowing.

This week we look at the rising phenomenon of alternative credit which revived the dormant “layaway” concept, called it “buy now, pay later,” then did it one better by letting customers have the item up front instead of after the final payment.

Back in the day of layaway 1.0 you made all the payments first, and then got your item.

The PYMNTS Alternative Credit App Provider Ranking tells the tale of the current rulers of alt-credit and those brands in hot pursuit of their position in the “buy now, pay later” horse race.

The Top 5

Leading the pack at No. 1 in this inaugural Alternative Credit Provider Ranking is Swedish sensation Klarna, whose perfect score reflects the company’s standing with consumers and businesses. Close on Klarna’s heels at No. 2 is FuturePay, whose “tab” concept was among the first buy now, pay later (BNPL) programs to catch on.

In the No. 3 spot this month is a newsmaker, Afterpay, the Australian player whose BNPL service took off like a rocket, successfully going public and popularizing point-of-sale (POS) lending. And alt-lender Affirm takes the No. 4 spot on the March 2020 PYMNTS Alternative Credit Provider Ranking with its quick POS lending decisions, followed at No. 5 by QuadPay and its simple terms of four monthly interest-free payments.

——————————–

Exclusive PYMNTS Report: 

B2B APIs aren’t just for large enterprises anymore — middle-market firms and SMBs now realize their potential for enabling low-cost access to real-time payments and account data. But those capabilities are only the tip of the API iceberg, says HSBC global head of liquidity and cash management Diane Reyes. In the March 2020 B2B API Tracker, Reyes explains how the next wave of banking APIs could fight payments fraud and proactively alert middle-market treasurers to investment opportunities.

Related Items:, , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

PayPal Talks Illegal Gun Trafficking Research PayPal Talks Illegal Gun Trafficking Research
4.4K
Security & Fraud

PayPal On Bringing Data Firepower To Bust Illegal Gun Trafficking

Uber to compensate drivers infected with coronavirus. Uber to compensate drivers infected with coronavirus.
4.4K
Coronavirus

Ride-hailing, Delivery Cos. Eye Coronavirus Worker Pay Fund

3.9K
B2B Payments

A B2C Merchant’s Guide To The B2B Ecosystem

Facial recognition tech has friends in Google, Microsoft and others. Facial recognition tech has friends in Google, Microsoft and others.
3.5K
Biometrics

Tech Firms Want Moderation, Not Bans, On Facial Recognition

Coronavirus' Potential Affects On Markets, Debt Coronavirus' Potential Affects On Markets, Debt
2.8K
Economy

Will The Coronavirus Unleash Corporate Debt Contagion?

Amazon Covertly Working On Cold Vaccine Amazon Covertly Working On Cold Vaccine
2.8K
Safety and Security

Amazon Covertly Working On Cold Vaccine

Amazon, Go, Just Walk Out Technology, Merchants, cashierless, Amazon, Go, Just Walk Out Technology, Merchants, cashierless,
2.7K
Amazon Technology

Amazon Sells ‘Just Walk Out’ Technology To Merchants

Grab, Gojek, indonesia, partnership, south-east Asia’s unicorns Grab, Gojek, indonesia, partnership, south-east Asia’s unicorns
2.4K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

SoftBank Shareholders Push For Grab, Gojek Deal In Indonesia

Coronavirus Coronavirus
2.4K
Coronavirus

Commerce Takes Hit From Coronavirus With Travel, Supply Chain Impacts

SoulCycle To Debut Home Exercise Bike SoulCycle To Debut Home Exercise Bike
2.3K
Retail

SoulCycle Challenges Peloton By Launching At Home Bike

Grocery Stores, Hotels Deal With Coronavirus Effects Grocery Stores, Hotels Deal With Coronavirus Effects
2.2K
Coronavirus

Groceries, Retailers Limit Purchase Of Coronavirus Supplies; Hotels Deal With Cancellations

Using First Principles To Compete With Banks Using First Principles To Compete With Banks
2.2K
Banking

How To Compete With Banks: Start With First Principles

Quickbooks has added new features. Quickbooks has added new features.
2.2K
B2B Payments

QuickBooks Deepens PayPal Integration For SMB Payments

artificial intelligence AI chatbot artificial intelligence AI chatbot
2.1K
Coronavirus

How Hospitals Use AI To Triage The Triage

France, courts, Bitcoin, money, currency, cryptocurrency France, courts, Bitcoin, money, currency, cryptocurrency
2.0K
1
Bitcoin

French Court Says Bitcoin Is Money