How AP Software Trims Weeks Off The Payment Timeline

Some media companies need to issue one-off payments to photographers and writers in exchange for individual pieces of content. These funds must be delivered quickly and in the appropriate local currencies once companies have reviewed submitted invoices, confirmed the content’s use and approved payouts, and doing so manually could be cumbersome.

Klaris pointed to one example in which automating the AP process made a huge difference for the company involved. National Geographic approached him in late 2016 to take over what was then a 19-person rights and permissions department that relied on financial staff personally reviewing each received invoice. This process caused serious delays, and the company often took 90 days to issue payments for something as simple as a photographer’s $100 invoice, Klaris said.

“The level of complexity was way too high for those small payments,” he said. “National Geographic had this relatively complicated, manual, difficult process.”

The firm outsourced the department’s work to Klaris, and he shifted to a single software solution that could convert funds into any of 120 currencies. It also enabled payments to be tracked and issued via automated clearing house (ACH), wire disbursement or check.

“All of the effort around tracking payables and making the payments is done through a single dashboard and a single piece of software that just made the entire process so much easier,” Klaris explained. “We’re able to pay [on National Geographic’s behalf] in two weeks now rather than 90 days. We make thousands of payments … all over the world.”