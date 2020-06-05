Anthem To Offer $2.5B In Pandemic Assistance

As the pandemic continues to disrupt everyday life the world over, many consumers want refunds on things they paid for but aren’t able to use. Insurance companies are offering credits to their customers, among other forms of pandemic support.

Anthem Inc. is offering $2.5 billion in financial help to ease the coronavirus’ pandemic burden, with the inclusion of premium credits, according to an announcement.

Anthem President and CEO Gail K. Boudreaux said in the announcement, “At Anthem, we understand the important role we play in supporting recovery and care as we navigate the ongoing impacts of COVID-19.”

Health plans affiliated with Anthem are offering a premium credit for one month to members in certain individual plans and fully insured employer clients. The credits range from 10 percent to 15 percent. Those in standalone and group dental plans will get a credit of 50 percent.

Anthem said consumers as well as employer clients will get the premium credit next month.