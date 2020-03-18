Hedge-fund billionaire Bill Ackman tweeted to President Trump on Wednesday (March 18) that he should close down the country to contain the coronavirus, reports indicated.

“Mr. President, the only answer is to shut down the country for the next 30 days and close the borders. Tell all Americans that you are putting us on an extended Spring Break at home with family. Keep only essential services open. The government pays wages until we reopen,” Ackman tweeted.

The 53-year-old hedge fund manager also suggested a 30-day federally mandated “rent, interest and tax holiday for all.”

“With exponential compounding, every day we postpone the shutdown costs thousands, and soon hundreds of thousands, and then millions of lives, and destroys the economy,” Ackman tweeted.

“Please send everyone home now. With your leadership, we can end this now. The rest of the world will follow your lead. A global Spring Break will save us all.”

Ackman closed the offices of his $11 billion Pershing Square Capital Management fund in Manhattan in early March and told his 36 employees to work from home. He told investors he was prioritizing the fund’s protection from any risks associated with the coronavirus pandemic.

The U.S. is closing Canadian and Mexican borders to non-resident travelers and has banned any travel to countries across Europe and Asia. Closing the U.S. hasn’t been officially discussed.

Experts have strongly advised that people stay home in an attempt to “flatten the curve” as coronavirus cases and the related death toll escalates.

As of Wednesday (March 18) every U.S. state has confirmed Covid-19 cases, as well as Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Washington, D.C. Italy’s coronavirus death toll increased by 475, the largest daily increase recorded yet in any country.

As of Wednesday morning, 114 people have died in the U.S. and there are almost 6,500 cases. Since breaking out in China last December, the coronavirus has spread to more than 150 countries. Worldwide, there are 120,034 active cases, 84,402 recovered cases and 8,780 fatalities.

The U.S. government is reportedly in talks with large technology companies about coming up with a way to use location services on cellphones to track the coronavirus.