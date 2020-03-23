Coronavirus

Coronavirus: CVS Health Looks To Hire 50,000 Workers; H&M Mulls Temporary Layoffs

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
CVS

Retailers are adapting their operations and rolling out initiatives amid COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. Here are the latest updates from the retail industry.

H&M is considering temporary layoffs throughout the globe while it handles business disruptions from COVID-19, CNBC reported. The company said it began discussions regarding layoffs that are not permanent “in a number of markets.” It has closed all of its locations in many of its largest markets, and 3,441 of its 5,062 shops throughout the globe are shuttered as of Monday morning (March 23). The company is reworking its supply chain to assist in creating personal protective equipment for use in medical facilities with a great need, and it has also called off dividend plans.

Meanwhile, CVS Health said in an announcement that is seeking to fill 50,000 full-time, part-time, and temporary positions throughout the nation in what the retailer is describing as the “most ambitious hiring drive in the company’s history.” The company will tap into a hiring procedure that will be enabled by technology that includes virtual interviews, virtual job tryouts, and virtual job fairs. Positions encompass home delivery drivers, store associates, member/customer service professionals, and distribution center employees. A number of positions will be filled through current clients of CVS Health that have needed to furlough staffers.

In other news, as investors wager on heightened demand on the part of consumers who have to remain in their residences, HelloFresh is approaching a high in trading, Bloomberg reported. The stock has increased as nations throughout Europe and states in the U.S. have made cafes and restaurants shutter, while putting forward limitations on individuals going out of their residences during the COVID-19 pandemic. The biggest market for the company, according to the report, is the United States. Berenberg Analyst Sarah Simon said, according to the report, “HelloFresh is the biggest globally, they’re the biggest in America, and we think they’ll be a beneficiary.”

And, European online food ordering service Takeaway.com will let Dutch eateries impacted by the COVID-19 fallout have a delay in payments, Reuters reported. The company forecasts that approximately two-tenths of restaurants will seek the exception. It possesses some in-house delivery, but it is rushing to launch its own scooter delivery service as soon as it can in the Netherlands. It was also reported that the company has approximately 2,000 new eateries that have chosen its services after eateries had to shutter to the public per the Dutch government.

——————————–

PYMNTS Study: Subscription Commerce Conversion Index 

Key subscription features like free shipping, real-time messaging and mobile optimization no longer pack the competitive punch they once did – now all three are offered by 90 percent of subscription commerce sites. So, when every plan looks the same, what does it take to separate the best from the rest? In the Subscription Commerce Conversion Index, PYMNTS analyzes 187 leading eCommerce subscription sites across 10 verticals to learn the two features that now hold the keys to driving conversion.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

The 11 Days That Changed Mindsets On COVID-19 The 11 Days That Changed Mindsets On COVID-19
3.1K
Coronavirus

The 11 Days That Changed The Consumer’s COVID-19 Mindset

2.6K
International

As China’s Banks Encourage Loans, Default Fears Mount

Coronavirus Boosts Americana Sales Coronavirus Boosts Americana Sales
2.3K
Retail

Coronavirus Boosts Mom, Apple Pie And A Return To ‘Leave It To Beaver’ America

apple, stores, retail, repair, iPhones apple, stores, retail, repair, iPhones
2.1K
Apple

Apple Customers Can’t Get Devices Back Until Stores Reopen

The coronavirus continues to effect industries worldwide The coronavirus continues to effect industries worldwide
2.1K
Coronavirus

IOC Mulls Plan To Delay Tokyo Olympics

Cramer: Post-Virus America Could Only Have Three Retailers Cramer: Post-Virus America Could Only Have Three Retailers
2.0K
Coronavirus

Cramer: Virus Could Leave US With Only 3 Retailers

Smartphone Sales See Biggest Drop Ever In Feb. Smartphone Sales See Biggest Drop Ever In Feb.
1.9K
Retail

Smartphone Sales See Biggest Drop Ever In Feb.

Melissa Unveils Resource For Address Accuracy Melissa Unveils Resource For Address Accuracy
1.9K
Data

Melissa Unveils ‘World Encyclopedia’ To Ensure Address Accuracy

Predictions for unemployment and recession are high right now among experts Predictions for unemployment and recession are high right now among experts
1.9K
Coronavirus

US Economy Could Lose 5M Jobs In COVID-19 Fallout

smart speaker smart speaker
1.7K
Legal

UK Celebrity Law Firm Warns Remote Staff To Turn Off Smart Speakers

The Fed doesn't currently think money is a way the virus can spread The Fed doesn't currently think money is a way the virus can spread
1.7K
Coronavirus

Fed Plans Release Of Clean Cash As Virus Spreads

coronavirus coronavirus
1.7K
Coronavirus

Coronavirus Update: Google Fully Calls Off I/O; AWS Rolls Out COVID-19 Diagnostic Initiative

Facebook officials allegedly knew about ad issues, according to a lawsuit Facebook officials allegedly knew about ad issues, according to a lawsuit
1.6K
Facebook

Lawsuit Says Facebook Officials Knew About Ad Metric Issues And Did Nothing

Democrats, Republicans, stimulus package, coronavirus, Democrats, Republicans, stimulus package, coronavirus,
1.5K
Coronavirus

Dems, GOP Divided As Coronavirus Stimulus Package Fails Senate

Bitcoin daily. Bitcoin daily.
1.4K
1
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: Coinbase Handled $2B In Crypto As Markets Tanked