CVS Health On Track To Rehab Over 1,000 Stores

With CVS Health on the path to meeting its goal of revamping more than 1,000 of its stores, the health retailer is reportedly seeing positive early results. CVS rolled out three HealthHUB concept stores in Texas close to the conclusion of 2018 and grew the offering to 50 locations in four markets by the end of last year. By the end of this year, hundreds more are set for a refresh, CNBC reported.

Dallas-Fort Worth, Boston, Ohio and North Carolina are among the next markets the pharmacy chain is targeting for the growth of HealthHUB in 2020. CVS wants to offer more health products and services to its customers with its HealthHUBs. Virginia, Maryland and Florida are also on the list to carry the new concept in the first half of this year.

“We’re really excited about what we’re seeing from the consumers. The acceptance, the interest that is growing with our clients,” CVS Health CEO Larry Merlo told CNBC. “We’ve made a commitment to have about 600 hubs by the end of this year. That’s 12 [updated stores] a week with a trajectory of 1,500 hubs by the end of 2021.” CVS, as it stands, has over 9,900 locations in 49 U.S. states, Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C.

In separate news, reports surfaced last April that Walgreens and VillageMD were teaming to offer primary care services for adult patients in the Houston, Texas area. The “Village Medical at Walgreens” branded 2,500 square-foot clinics will offer comprehensive primary care services, integrated with nurses, social workers and pharmacists to meet all the needs of customers.

Pat Carroll, M.D., Walgreens chief medical officer and group vice president, healthcare services and clinical programs, said in an announcement at the time, “This collaboration with VillageMD demonstrates our ongoing commitment to create neighborhood health destinations that bring affordable health care services to customers and provide a differentiated patient experience to the communities we serve.”