Coronavirus: Country Financial Unveils Premium Refunds; University Of Tennessee, Knoxville Students To Get $15M+ In Room, Board Refunds

COUNTRY Financial Unveils Auto Premium Refunds

The coronavirus pandemic is upsetting normal life the world over, and plenty of consumers want refunds on things they paid for but aren’t able to use. Here’s a roundup of some coronavirus-related refunds that companies and universities are offering.

Insurance Premiums

Country Financial said that each customer with a vehicle insurance policy as of April 1 will get a 15 percent refund “in anticipation of a decrease in driving activity in April and May,” according to an announcement. The company said the reimbursement is part of its continuing efforts to help clients amid difficult times.

The company will send out refund checks in May pending regulatory approval. It said customers don’t have to take any action to get a reimbursement check. In the past, the company said it had lengthened payment deadlines for customers to prevent cancellations, non-renewals and late fees.

“Our clients are doing their part during COVID-19 and staying home,” said Country Financial CEO Jim Jacobs in the announcement. “That means fewer accidents and lower claims costs. We always work hard to provide the protection our clients need. When we can do that for less cost, we believe returning money to our clients is the right thing to do, especially during challenging times.”

Room and Board University Refunds

Students at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, are receiving over $15 million in refunds following the move to internet classes, the Knoxville News Sentinel reported.

A representative for the university said per the report that refunds were given to 21,800 students. There were 23,290 undergraduates enrolled at the school in the fall of last year.

The university had announced last month that it would transition to an internet format from in-person classes for the remainder of the semester. Campus events were pushed back with the inclusion of graduation ceremonies, and it was requested that students move off campus if they could. The university also created a student emergency fund to help students financially over the coronavirus pandemic.

