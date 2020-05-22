As the pandemic continues to disrupt everyday life the world over, many consumers want refunds on things they paid for but aren’t able to use. Rock bands are offering reimbursements for concerts.

Jimmy Buffett and The Coral Reefer Band are making new dates for stops on their Slack Tide Tour, according to an announcement. The concert at Charlotte, North Carolina’s PNC Music Pavilion has been rescheduled to April 24, 2021 and the concert at the Boston, Massachusetts Xfinity Center has been rescheduled for Aug. 14, 2021, among other stops.

The bands said in an announcement, “Fans with tickets to the rescheduled dates are encouraged to hold on to your tickets, as they will be honored at the rescheduled dates in the 2021.” They added, “If you are a ticket holder and cannot make the new date or your show has been cancelled, you will be contacted directly via email with refund options for your show.”

Jimmy Buffett and The Coral Reefer Band said they were not able to reschedule dates for their concerts at Chicago, Illinois’ United Center; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma’s Chesapeake Energy Arena; and Mountain View, California’s Shoreline Amphitheatre.