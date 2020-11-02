Coronavirus

COVID-19 Shutdowns Re-Emerge, But Consumers Are Ready To Stay Home Anyway 

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on

The COVID-19 numbers are bad almost every place one looks in the United States and Europe. It isn’t much of an exaggeration to say that on the eve of the holiday season, leaders, politicians and medical experts worldwide are preparing for the worst.

“We’re in for a whole lot of hurt. It’s not a good situation,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, the country’s leading infectious-disease expert, told The Washington Post. “All the stars are aligned in the wrong place as you go into the fall and winter season, with people congregating at home indoors. You could not possibly be positioned more poorly.”

Across the pond in the United Kingdom, Prime Minister Boris Johnson imposed another strict national lockdown aimed at halting the coronavirus’ spread. The move came as U.K. COVID-19 cases passed the 1 million mark and the country’s death toll reached 46,555 after weeks of sharp upticks.

According to the U.K. Office for National Statistics, one in 100 people in England have COVID-19. At the start of the month, one in 200 were infected, and in July, that figure was as low as one in 2,300.

The current U.K. lockdown is somewhat less strict than its counterpart in March. Schools and universities will be allowed to continue to operate, but all bars and restaurants must close except for takeout and delivery. All non-essential businesses, including gyms and hair salons, must close as well.

The move has reportedly caused major infighting within Johnson’s Conservative government, as various members of the prime minister’s party have expressed a preference to keep restrictions local and tiered instead of subjecting the entire country to lockdowns.

But such limited measures were insufficient to head off the U.K.’s surging case count or death toll, which at present stands as the highest on the European continent. And the government advised that if infection rates persist at current levels, the British National Health Service’s bed capacity will be exhausted by early November.

The lockdown going into place this week is intended to last through Dec. 2, but there is already talk among members of Johnson’s cabinet that it could extend into 2021 depending on case counts. If the moves “re-bends the curve” of cases downward, reopening can begin. If not, the lockdown could persist.

“We will always take a decision in the national interest, based on evidence,” U.K. cabinet minister Michael Gove told British media over the weekend. “We want to be in a position where we can — and I believe that this is likely to be the case — have an approach where if we bring down the rate of infection sufficiently, we can reduce measures nationally and also reduce measures regionally.”

Consumers Are More Ready Than Ever To Stay Digital 

Concerns are growing that given the international surge in cases, shutdowns starting up in the U.K. and across Europe might be longer than anyone is saying yet. But consumers have increasingly made up their minds that no matter what any government agency says, they’re in lockdown mode anyway for the long haul.

According to PYMNTS data, the time when consumers thought the pandemic would be a short-term event has long passed. U.S. consumers PYMNTS surveyed in March thought the outbreak would last about five months, but their experiences since then have persuaded them otherwise.

PYMNTS’ latest survey in September found that consumers on average believe the pandemic has another 11 months to go. They’re not expecting to go back to anything like their pre-pandemic lives until sometime autumn 2021.

Whether or not they’re allowed out by local authorities before then seems largely beside the point, at least here in the U.S. Only 6 percent of consumers surveyed reported that a lift of government restrictions would be the primary thing to push them back out into the world. For most survey respondents (58 percent), the big motivator isn’t going to be anything but a COVID-19 vaccine becoming widely available.

Until then, many have gone digital — and in many regards are quite comfortable to ride out the pandemic until it’s eradicated by a vaccine. That means whether governments in the U.K. or around the world officially put lockdowns in place could be secondary to the reality that as case counts go up, consumers seem increasingly comfortably locking themselves down and waiting COVID-19 out.

——————————

WATCH LIVE: HOW WE SHOP – TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 10, 2020 – 12:00 PM (ET)

New forms of alternative credit and point-of-sale (POS) lending options like ‘buy now, pay later’ (BNPL) leverage the growing influence of payments choice on customer loyalty. Nearly 60 percent of consumers say such digital options now influence where and how they shop—especially touchless payments and robust, well-crafted ecommerce checkouts—so, merchants have a clear mandate: understand what has changed and adjust accordingly. Join PYMNTS CEO Karen Webster together with PayPal’s Greg Lisiewski, BigCommerce’s Mark Rosales, and Adore Me’s Camille Kress as they spotlight key findings from the new PYMNTS-PayPal study, “How We Shop” and map out faster, better pathways to a stronger recovery.

Related Items:, , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

3.5K
Apple

Legal Fees, New Regulation Costs Could Impact Apple's Bottom Line, Company Report Says

Nestlé Buys Meal Delivery Platform Freshly In Deal Valued At $950M
2.9K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

Nestlé Buys Meal Delivery Platform Freshly For $950M

Amazon Stops Black Friday Ads In France
2.4K
Amazon

New French Lockdown Prompts Amazon To Stop Black Friday Ads

sam's club, doordash, pharmacy, partner
1.7K
Delivery

Sam’s Club, DoorDash Team For Same-Day Rx Delivery

China Retail Investors Order Over $2.8T Of Ant Group Stock
1.6K
IPO

China's Retail Investors Order Over $2.8T Of Ant Group Stock

Amazon Alleges Future Retail Breached Contract
1.6K
Amazon

Report: Amazon Alleges India's Future Retail Breached Its Contract

economy
1.5K
Economy

GDP Growth Makes Q3 Comeback, But Will COVID Nix Q4?

Bombay Stock Exchange
1.5K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

India’s BSE Will Consult Regulator Over Deal Between Future, Reliance

Got Milk – And Lots Of Oreo Cookie Flavors?
1.5K
Retail

Got Milk – And Lots Of Oreo Cookie Flavors?

Alibaba Will Have Early Start To Singles Day In November
1.5K
eCommerce

Alibaba Will Have Early Start To Singles Day In November

Cloud Technology, B2B Payments, Visa’s YellowPepper Deal Tops This Week’s News
1.5K
The Weekender

Cloud Technology, B2B Payments, Visa’s YellowPepper Deal Top This Week’s News

Reliance Jio
1.5K
International

Reliance Jio Surpasses 400M Subscribers As It Ponders Heading West

Google
1.5K
ANTITRUST

Judge Assigns November Deadlines In Google DOJ Lawsuit

under armour, third-quarter earnings, footwear, sneakers
1.4K
Earnings

Sneaker Sales Propel 3Q Surge In Under Armour Earnings

coffee
1.4K
Retail

Coffee Klatch: Corporates Stir Up Rewards; Indie Shops Face Closure