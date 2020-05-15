Coronavirus

House To pass $3T Relief Package Despite GOP Opposition

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Congress

House Democrats made the case for a $3 trillion coronavirus stimulus package Friday (May 15), as White House and GOP leaders said they oppose what would amount to the largest emergency spending bill in the nation’s history.

The vote, expected Friday night, is likely to enact the more than 1,800-page bill in the Democratic-controlled House, CNBC reported.

The new measure proposes relief for cash-strapped state and local governments, a second direct payment to Americans, hazard pay for front line workers, more money for coronavirus testing and a temporarily rollback of the cap on state and local tax deductions.

The first COVID-19 package of $2.2 trillion was passed in bipartisan fashion in March. 

While Republican Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky has asked lawmakers to “pause” to see the impact of the original bailout on the economy, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the money needed to pay rent,  mortgages, food and other bills do not wait.

“So now, we’re putting our offer on the table,” the California Democrat told reporters Thursday (May 14). “We’re open to negotiation.”

But the Senate is unlikely to embrace it. McConnell called it “an unserious product from an unserious majority,” the cable network reported. President Donald Trump has threatened to veto it.

On Wednesday (May 13), U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told Fox News the latest coronavirus stimulus package is partisan and unlikely to go anywhere.

“I’m very pleased that during this crisis, Congress acted very quickly in a bipartisan way,” Mnuchin told the network. “The last two bills in the Senate passed 96-0 and 100-0, and we just got ready to spend $3 trillion … This is not in the spirit of anything that has been bipartisan and I can’t see that moving forward in its current framework in any event.”

Discussion of another major piece of legislation comes on the heels of the latest jobless claims numbers for the week ending May 9 that were nearly 3 million, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported. That pushed the total number of claims filed since the crisis began to a record 36.5 million.

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said Thursday that despite the president’s opposition to the House bill, he would be open to another coronavirus relief measure.

Also on Thursday, Democratic Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York told CNBC he is “optimistic” Congress can reach a deal on another coronavirus response plan and called for talks with Republicans.

——————————

PYMNTS LIVE TV: POWERING THE DIGITAL SHIFT | MAY 18-22, 2020

Five days of intimate interviews and streaming TV shows ‘starring’ the smartest people in payments.
The economy is slowly reopening on a changed world where “business unusual” is now just “business.” Tune in as PYMNTS CEO Karen Webster and special guests from across the payments universe ditch “digital optional” and bring on the digital-first engagements buyers and sellers really want. Join experts in a series of live conversations rethinking business models, customer experiences, payments choice, verticals…everything.

Related Items:, , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

1/4 of US restaurants may be in dire straits, OpenTable says 1/4 of US restaurants may be in dire straits, OpenTable says
5.5K
Economy

OpenTable Says 25 Pct Of US Restaurants Won’t Survive

Why Instant Paychecks Will Be A Necessity Why Instant Paychecks Will Be A Necessity
4.3K
Faster Payments

Why Instant Paychecks Will Be A Necessity Instead Of A Luxury

Customer Loyalty As Crucial Commerce Capability Customer Loyalty As Crucial Commerce Capability
4.0K
Loyalty & Rewards

Why Cultivating Customer Loyalty Has Become The Crucial Commerce Capability

Bitcoin Daily Bitcoin Daily
4.0K
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: Ledn Rolls Out Crypto Savings Account With Genesis; China Seeks Development Of Blockchain Trade Platform

PPE Procurement Pressures Forge Faster Payments PPE Procurement Pressures Forge Faster Payments
3.9K
B2B Payments

Citi: Healing Broken PPE Supply Chains With Streamlined Cross Border Payments

Africa, delivery Amazon Africa, delivery Amazon
3.5K
eCommerce

Jumia: How The ‘Amazon Of Africa’ Is Navigating A Pandemic-Induced Explosion In Digital Payments

danny meyer, restaurants, union square hospitality group, Daniel Humm, david change, vaccine, covid-19, news danny meyer, restaurants, union square hospitality group, Daniel Humm, david change, vaccine, covid-19, news
3.3K
Restaurant innovation

Many Restaurant Groups Waiting For Vaccine Before Reopening Dining Rooms

click to pay, digital first payments click to pay, digital first payments
3.3K
VISA

Visa Expands Visa Token Service, Eyes eCommerce ‘Balancing Act’

Goldman Sachs could be seeking a merger Goldman Sachs could be seeking a merger
3.2K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

Goldman Looks For Bank Merger Partner

family with face masks family with face masks
3.1K
Consumer Finance

Spending Down 40 Pct Among JPMorgan Chase Cardholders

Bookings owner says government should subsidize travel Bookings owner says government should subsidize travel
3.0K
Travel Payments

Booking Holdings Chief Says Gov’ts Should Incentivize Consumer Travel

New York City votes on cap for food delivery New York City votes on cap for food delivery
3.0K
Delivery

NYC OKs Delivery Fee Caps

FedEx Imposes Limits To Stem Flood Of Deliveries FedEx Imposes Limits To Stem Flood Of Deliveries
2.9K
Delivery

FedEx Imposes Limits To Stem Flood Of Deliveries

Gig economy payroll Gig economy payroll
2.9K
VISA

Visa Direct Powers Real-Time Payroll For Frontline Workers

digital banking digital banking
2.9K
Banking

Green Dot and the Changing (Digital) Face of Banking