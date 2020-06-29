Coronavirus

Infection Report Causes Drop In Planet Fitness Shares

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Infection Report Slashes Planet Fitness Shares

Planet Fitness shares fell 6.3 percent following reports of possible coronavirus infections at a West Virginia location, Bloomberg reported.

The popular gym chain, like other types of retailers, had been trying to open up again following months of mandated lockdowns due to the virus.

But one person testing positive for the virus has roiled those plans. According to news reports from a local station, as many as 2o5 people could have been infected by being in the same building within the past week.

According to Mary Wade Burnside, a spokeswoman for the Monongalia County Health Department in West Virginia, the infection occurred on June 24.

The press release from the health department says that anyone who was at the gym between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on that day should stay home and self-quarantine.

“They also should do their best to stay away from others in their household,” said Dr. Lee B. Smith, MCHD executive director and county health officer, according to the release. “Ways to do this would be to stay primarily in one area of the home and to wear a mask if you must be around others.”

A spokesperson for Planet Fitness, McCall Gosselin, said the gym would temporarily close “out of an abundance of caution” and would deep-clean the building before reopening, according to Bloomberg.

The news marks yet another addition to a list of misfired reopenings after months of coronavirus-related shutdowns. In the South and Southwest, several states have seen drastic rises in infections. West Virginia, thus far, has not been among them.

Planet Fitness stock was down 17 percent this year through June 26, Bloomberg reported.

According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), only around 23 percent of Americans get the recommended amount of exercise per week. That population has had to make do with digital fitness classes and at-home exercise gear since the pandemic set in. Some gyms have been offering equipment rentals and other innovations to try and retain members.

——————————

LIVE PYMNTS ROUNDTABLE: TUESDAY, JUNE 30, 2020 AT 12:00 PM (ET)

Payments were starting to lean into “instant” when the pandemic hit. As the nation and economy now struggle to reopen and reinvent, failures around slow stimulus payments and SBA loans that still haven’t reached some have rallied the call for instant payments at scale. With the Federal Reserve’s FedNow initiative still years away, PYMNTS CEO Karen Webster gathers a trio of experts to map out the delivery of instant payments…instantly.

Related Items:, , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

2.1K
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: Hdac, CertiK Partner For Blockchain-Powered IoT; Tezos Expected To Settle Securities Lawsuit With $25M Settlement

1.8K
B2B Payments

Spiff Raises $10M For Automated Commission Payments

The Unexpected Ways Dining Is Evolving
1.8K
Retail

The Unexpected Ways Dining Out Is Evolving

How COVID-19 Created A New Digital Customer In Just Three Months
1.7K
Coronavirus

New Report: How A Global Pandemic Created A Digital-First Customer In 12 Weeks

german-accounting-regulations
1.7K
Bank Regulation

Wirecard Forces ‘Radical’ Reboot Of German Accounting Regs

amazon-softbank-ozon
1.6K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

Amazon Said To Have Interest In Buying Russian eCommerce Player Ozon

eu-cryptocurrency-regulator-stablecoin
1.6K
Cryptocurrency

EU To Crack Down On Stablecoin Projects

Navigating Pay Card Compliance Challenges
1.6K
Digital Payments

ADP: Pandemic Prompts Firms To Replace Checks With Pay Cards

wirecard-pay-creditors
1.5K
Digital Payments

Wirecard Says Payouts To Merchants Will Continue Uninterrupted

1.5K
B2B Payments

BNP Paribas Rolls Out New Payment Tracking Service

Wirecard, Enron And The Warning Signs
1.5K
Security & Fraud

Wirecard, Enron And Warning Signs Across Two Decades

1.4K
Bank Regulation

A Merchant’s How-To For Managing The Contactless Payments Surge And SCA Requirements

1.4K
Bank Regulation

FDIC Looks To Modernize Bank Reporting

Managing Drug Discounting’s $8B Problem Via APIs
1.3K
API

APIs And Fixing Drug Discounting’s $8 Billion-A-Year Problem

1.3K
Security & Fraud

EY Accused Of Missing Alleged Wirecard Fraud