Infection Report Slashes Planet Fitness Shares

Planet Fitness shares fell 6.3 percent following reports of possible coronavirus infections at a West Virginia location, Bloomberg reported.

The popular gym chain, like other types of retailers, had been trying to open up again following months of mandated lockdowns due to the virus.

But one person testing positive for the virus has roiled those plans. According to news reports from a local station, as many as 2o5 people could have been infected by being in the same building within the past week.

According to Mary Wade Burnside, a spokeswoman for the Monongalia County Health Department in West Virginia, the infection occurred on June 24.

The press release from the health department says that anyone who was at the gym between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on that day should stay home and self-quarantine.

“They also should do their best to stay away from others in their household,” said Dr. Lee B. Smith, MCHD executive director and county health officer, according to the release. “Ways to do this would be to stay primarily in one area of the home and to wear a mask if you must be around others.”

A spokesperson for Planet Fitness, McCall Gosselin, said the gym would temporarily close “out of an abundance of caution” and would deep-clean the building before reopening, according to Bloomberg.

The news marks yet another addition to a list of misfired reopenings after months of coronavirus-related shutdowns. In the South and Southwest, several states have seen drastic rises in infections. West Virginia, thus far, has not been among them.

Planet Fitness stock was down 17 percent this year through June 26, Bloomberg reported.

According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), only around 23 percent of Americans get the recommended amount of exercise per week. That population has had to make do with digital fitness classes and at-home exercise gear since the pandemic set in. Some gyms have been offering equipment rentals and other innovations to try and retain members.