Coronavirus Refunds: Kenny Chesney Fans Can Get Reimbursed For Delayed SoFi Concert

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to disrupt everyday life the world over, many consumers want refunds on things they paid for but aren’t able to use. Concertgoers are receiving the option to get refunds for tickets to postponed events.

Kenny Chesney’s Chillaxification Tour’s stop at Inglewood’s SoFi Stadium with Old Dominion, Michael Franti and Spearhead, and Florida Georgia Line will be rescheduled for July 24 next summer, and those who have tickets can ask for a refund in a period of up to 30 days or use their tickets on the 2021 date, The Sun reported. Ticketmaster will reportedly tell concertgoers of their choices through email.

The stop was initially set for Aug. 1 of this year, but the tour was delayed because of the proliferation of the pandemic. Other large events scheduled for SoFi Stadium included Taylor Swift’s Lover West shows toward the end of July and Tim McGraw with three other musical groups in September.

