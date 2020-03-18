President Donald Trump is reportedly discussing the possibility of sending Americans $1,000 checks to help with the economic hardships brought on by the coronavirus, according to a report by Reuters.

He also said Tuesday (March 17) that there will probably be military-style hospitals deployed into virus hot zones.

Steven Mnuchin, the U.S. Treasury Secretary, along with other officials, appeared with the president during an address on the status of the virus. He said he was in talks with leaders of congress about the potential plan to help Americans financially.

Trump said the economic challenges faced by the country will only be for a short amount of time, and then the economy is going to rebound.

“We’re going to win, and I think we’re going to win faster than people think, I hope,” Trump said.

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence said the administration is asking that construction companies donate N95 face masks to hospitals and not buy any more so that doctors can have enough. The proposed field hospitals, Pence said, can be put in place quickly to help with the potential boon of patients, and Trump said they were currently trying to figure out the best place to put them.

He also said that all Americans should try to remain quarantined for 15 days to help slow the virus down. They should avoid crowds and stay in their homes.

“We’re asking our older generation to stay in their homes. … We’re asking the younger generation to stop going out,” said Trump adviser Deborah Birx.

Mnuchin said the stock markets were going to stay open to make sure Americans will have access to their money.

“Everybody wants to keep it open,” Mnuchin said. “We may get to a point where we shorten the hours, if that’s something they need to do, but Americans should know that we are going to do everything that they have access to their money at their banks, to the money in their 401(k)s, and to the money in stocks.”