Coronavirus

White House To Form Second COVID-19 Task Force, On Economic Impact

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
White House

President Donald Trump has more than 76 million Twitter followers, so the possibility he will tweet at any of them is slim.

But if you’re Dana Perino, it appears the chances are very good. The Fox News host suggested on Twitter that the president create another task force to anticipate reopening the economy.

“I think we need a 2nd task force assembled at the direction of POTUS to look ahead to reopening the economy,” she wrote in an April 3 tweet. “Made up of a nonpartisan/bipartisan mix of experts across industry sectors, so that we have their recommendations & plan — let the 1st task force focus on the crisis at the moment.”

The president’s response? “Good idea Dana!” Trump tweeted.

While it’s not clear if Perino is responsible for his decision, Trump said he is planning to launch a task force to focus on the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, NBC News reported Thursday (April 9), citing a senior administration official.

“President Trump’s policies took this economy to record setting historic highs for all Americans but this unforeseen, unprecedented crisis has hurt many workers and businesses,” White House spokesman Judd Deere told CNBC in a statement. “The President wants to see this economy open again so people can get back to work, but scientific data will drive the timeline on those decisions because his number one priority is to protect the safety and well-being of the American people.”

The report said the new coronavirus task force will consist of White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow.

Mnuchin said Thursday he thinks it is possible that the U.S. economy could reopen next month.

The original COVID-19 task force is headed by Vice President Michael Pence, and includes Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci, National Institute of Allergy and Response Coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx.

——————————

LATEST PYMNTS REPORT: B2B API TRACKER 

Social distancing has changed eCommerce from a ‘want to have’ to a ‘must have’ for businesses, yet retailers could struggle to create convenient payment and refund experiences for their apps and websites, says Abdul Raof Latiff, head of DBS Bank’s digital institutional banking group. In the April 2020 B2B API Tracker, Latiff explains how banks can provide a timely assist via application programming interfaces (APIs) that integrate payments into those eCommerce platforms.

Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

AP, AR eInvoicing digital payments AP, AR eInvoicing digital payments
18.5K
Accounts Payable

How Firms Can Speed Past The $150B Toll Of Legacy AP And AR Processes

Trulioo digital identity Trulioo digital identity
8.5K
Digital Identity

When Digital First Became Digital Only — And What It Means For Digital Identity

Foursquare Foursquare
4.9K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

Foursquare Merges With Location Data Firm Factual, Layoffs Expected

The UK urges public entities to negotiate with procurement card providers The UK urges public entities to negotiate with procurement card providers
4.6K
B2B Payments

UK Urges Higher Government P-Card Limits To Support Suppliers

COVID-19 COVID-19
4.6K
Coronavirus

Update: Zoox Lays Off Backup Drivers To Its Autonomous Vehicles; Pelonton Halts Live Classes, To Close Studios; Pier 1 Asks Judge To Skip Rent; Austria Looks To Reopen Some Shops

amazon-delivery-shipping-coronavirus amazon-delivery-shipping-coronavirus
4.5K
Amazon Delivery

Amazon Pulls Plug On Its Shipping Service

Bottomline Talks Opportunities To Help SMBs Bottomline Talks Opportunities To Help SMBs
4.5K
B2B Payments

Bottomline CEO: How FinTech Gets Creative To Extend Coronavirus Relief

Mastercard's Nets Takeover Hits Antitrust Snag Mastercard's Nets Takeover Hits Antitrust Snag
3.9K
B2B Payments

Mastercard’s Nets Takeover Hits Antitrust Snag

Krishna Takes Over As IBM Chief Krishna Takes Over As IBM Chief
3.8K
Personnel

Arvind Krishna Takes Over As IBM CEO

federal reserve, the treasury, SMB, PPP, Loans, relief, coronavirus federal reserve, the treasury, SMB, PPP, Loans, relief, coronavirus
3.7K
Loans

Fed Plans New Facility For SMB PPP Loans

Obstacles, Opportunities Growing Into US Market Obstacles, Opportunities Growing Into US Market
3.6K
Buy Now Pay Later

Afterpay CEO On The Obstacles And Opportunities Growing Into The U.S. Market

cryptocurrency tokens cryptocurrency tokens
3.4K
Cryptocurrency

Investors Hit Crypto Firms With Class-Action Lawsuits

US, UK: Hackers Playing On Coronavirus Fears US, UK: Hackers Playing On Coronavirus Fears
3.3K
Fraud Attack

State-Backed Hackers Playing On COVID-19 Fears, US And UK Warn

South Korea Is Going To Pilot Open Banking South Korea Is Going To Pilot Open Banking
3.1K
Banking

Leveraging Open Banking To Build The New Trust Ecosystem

Consumers Lose Appetite For Delivery Aggregators Consumers Lose Appetite For Delivery Aggregators
3.0K
Aggregators

Data: Consumers Lose Their Appetite For Delivery Aggregators