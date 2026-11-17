Highlights
Visa and Mastercard asked for final approval of their swipe fee settlement on Monday. Judge Brian Cogan left the decision pending.
Approval on the proposed terms starts a 90-day deadline for the networks to revise their card acceptance rules.
The settlement limits store pilots to 180 days in a 12-month period and sets two options for selecting locations.
Visa and Mastercard asked U.S. District Judge Brian Cogan on Monday (Nov. 16) to grant final approval to a swipe fee settlement opposed by Walmart, Circle K and the National Retail Federation.