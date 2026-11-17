Visa and Mastercard asked U.S. District Judge Brian Cogan on Monday (Nov. 16) to grant final approval to a swipe fee settlement opposed by Walmart, Circle K and the National Retail Federation.

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Cogan ended the Brooklyn hearing without ruling. If he approves the deal as drafted, retailers can test refusing premium consumer credit cards at selected stores while continuing to take standard consumer credit cards from the same network.

Retail groups argue that stores will face pressure to keep taking premium cards even if they gain the right to refuse them. Mithun Mansinghani, an attorney for Circle K and the National Association of Convenience Stores, said the agreement falls short of creating meaningful competition among card issuers, according to CPI’s Nov. 16 coverage, citing Reuters.

If Cogan Approves the Deal

The proposed agreement defines the approval date as the first business day after the court enters judgment substantially in the proposed form and the required class notice has been given. Visa and Mastercard then have 90 days to amend the rules governing the pilots. The agreement sets a separate date for the settlement to become final once further court review is no longer available.

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The rules would let retailers decide whether to run a pilot. The pilot provisions also let retailers test refusing a network’s commercial credit cards while continuing to take its consumer credit cards, or combine that option with a premium-card test. Each pilot is limited to 180 days in a 12-month period.

A retailer can include up to 20% of its outlets under the same banner. A chain operating in at least five states can instead include all its same-banner outlets in up to two states, provided those stores account for no more than half its outlets. The retailer supplies a rollout schedule or gives the relevant network and its acquirer at least 30 days’ advance written notice identifying the test stores.

What Retailers Would Learn at Checkout

A September PYMNTS Intelligence and PayPal study estimated that nearly 56 million U.S. consumers abandoned an online cart in the 30 days before the survey because their preferred payment method was unavailable. In stores, the pilots would show how often shoppers who intend to pay with a premium credit card complete the purchase using another payment method.

The proposed agreement caps posted interchange rates on standard consumer credit cards at 1.25% for eight years. When a shopper switches to a less expensive payment method, the retailer saves the difference in acceptance costs. If the shopper leaves without buying, the retailer loses the margin on the sale. Comparing pilot stores with similar outlets lets a chain assess whether the savings outweigh the lost margin.

Under the proposed settlement’s selective acceptance rules, retailers must clearly disclose their card acceptance practices where they interact with customers or complete the sale. They can explain that a different card costs less to accept and ask the shopper to use it. The disclosure must avoid suggesting that the network made the retailer’s decision to refuse a card.

The proposed rules give merchants another way to steer a purchase. A retailer can offer a discount that varies by the bank that issued the credit or debit card. That provision allows merchants to offer a price incentive tied to an individual issuer while continuing to accept cards from others.