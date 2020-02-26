Credit Unions

PSCU’s Lumin Teams With Vermont Credit Union To Provide Digital Banking

PSCU’s Lumin Digital has signed the Vermont State Employees Credit Union (VSECU) to a multi-year digital banking and cloud computing agreement, Lumin announced on Wednesday (Feb. 26).

Lumin Digital will be the credit union’s digital solution for retail and business banking, as well as bill pay solutions. VSECU projects it will have 25,000 active users when it introduces the platform in July. 

Founded in 1947 in Montpelier, Vermont, VSECU strives to offer its nearly 70,000 members economical savings and credit.  

“PSCU’s unique position in the industry as a cooperative providing card management services, 24/7 contact center services and, most recently, a state-of-the-art digital banking platform, made Lumin Digital an ideal partner. Plus, the talent and experience the Lumin Digital team brings to the table are extremely impressive,” said Rick Hommel, senior vice president, technology and operations at VSECU. 

“The new, innovative technology being used for Lumin Digital’s platform allows for a seamless, device-agnostic member experience that rivals any of the big bank and fintech offerings in the marketplace today. We are very excited to continue building on our existing partnership with PSCU and are enthusiastic about showcasing the Lumin Digital platform to our members,” he added. 

To meet the needs of its expanding membership, VSECU was searching for a digital banking partner that would work with it to develop a single application for account management and services. 

Lumin Digital’s cloud-based banking platform offers members an integrated user experience that is on par with bigger banks. The solution enables credit unions to have more interaction with their members making way for deeper relationships. 

“Lumin Digital is very appreciative of the trust the VSECU team has instilled in us to meet their members’ needs and expectations to help them reach their financial goals,” said Jeff Chambers, president of Lumin Digital. “We are eager to see what VSECU is able to accomplish with this new platform and look forward to seeing the results together.” 

Earlier this month, Lumin Digital signed Bartlett, Tennessee-based First South Financial credit union.

