Cryptocurrency

Bitcoin Rallies Above $8K After Two-Month Low

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Bitcoin Rallies Above $8K After Two-Month Low

Bitcoin exceeded the $8,000 mark early Tuesday morning (March 10) before falling below the threshold at approximately 11:30 a.m. Eastern time. The digital currency experienced the rally after falling to two-month lows, CoinDesk reported.

The price of bitcoin was $7,983.22 as of 4:30 p.m. Eastern time, according to CoinDesk‘s real-time chart, marking a 24-hour change of 1.43 percent. The digital currency had traded under $7,000 in early January before breaking $10,000 in mid-February.

The bitcoin increases could continue in the event that equities keep becoming more balanced. Some digital currency fund managers have an optimistic outlook, with the rewards halving set for May.

Kenetic Co-founder and Managing Partner Jehan Chu told the outlet, “I expect bitcoin and the broader crypto markets to rebound quickly against the broader equity markets on the back of continuing wider adoption and strong sentiment.”

Chu continued, “I think short-term, this macro market shock will make it difficult for funds and startups to raise money, but mid- to long-term, it absolutely strengthens the use case of blockchain technology and crypto.”

Large European equity indices, with the inclusion of CAC in France and DAX in Germany, were in the green at the time of CoinDesk’s article, as S&P 500 was higher by more than 4 percent. The U.S. 10-year note yield is trading at 0.70 percent, while oil prices are registering a 7 percent increase. But gold is down almost 1 percent at $1,665 per ounce.

On Monday (March 10), news surfaced that digital currency markets dropped precipitously after oil prices plummeted and the stock market spiraled into another sell-off frenzy.

Oil markets fell a minimum of 30 percent following the breakup of the OPEC+ alliance, which prompted a price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia.

Bitcoin, which is said to be the largest digital currency by value, dropped by nearly 10 percent in 24 hours and closed the week at $8,024, a new weekly low. The DOW, S&P 500 and oil futures crashed as coronavirus fears grew stronger.

——————————–

Exclusive PYMNTS Report: 

B2B APIs aren’t just for large enterprises anymore — middle-market firms and SMBs now realize their potential for enabling low-cost access to real-time payments and account data. But those capabilities are only the tip of the API iceberg, says HSBC global head of liquidity and cash management Diane Reyes. In the March 2020 B2B API Tracker, Reyes explains how the next wave of banking APIs could fight payments fraud and proactively alert middle-market treasurers to investment opportunities.

Related Items:, , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

PayPal Talks Illegal Gun Trafficking Research PayPal Talks Illegal Gun Trafficking Research
4.5K
Security & Fraud

PayPal On Bringing Data Firepower To Bust Illegal Gun Trafficking

Uber to compensate drivers infected with coronavirus. Uber to compensate drivers infected with coronavirus.
4.5K
Coronavirus

Ride-hailing, Delivery Cos. Eye Coronavirus Worker Pay Fund

3.9K
B2B Payments

A B2C Merchant’s Guide To The B2B Ecosystem

Facial recognition tech has friends in Google, Microsoft and others. Facial recognition tech has friends in Google, Microsoft and others.
3.5K
Biometrics

Tech Firms Want Moderation, Not Bans, On Facial Recognition

Coronavirus' Potential Affects On Markets, Debt Coronavirus' Potential Affects On Markets, Debt
2.9K
Economy

Will The Coronavirus Unleash Corporate Debt Contagion?

Amazon, Go, Just Walk Out Technology, Merchants, cashierless, Amazon, Go, Just Walk Out Technology, Merchants, cashierless,
2.8K
Amazon Technology

Amazon Sells ‘Just Walk Out’ Technology To Merchants

SoulCycle To Debut Home Exercise Bike SoulCycle To Debut Home Exercise Bike
2.6K
Retail

SoulCycle Challenges Peloton By Launching At Home Bike

Grab, Gojek, indonesia, partnership, south-east Asia’s unicorns Grab, Gojek, indonesia, partnership, south-east Asia’s unicorns
2.5K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

SoftBank Shareholders Push For Grab, Gojek Deal In Indonesia

Grocery Stores, Hotels Deal With Coronavirus Effects Grocery Stores, Hotels Deal With Coronavirus Effects
2.5K
Coronavirus

Groceries, Retailers Limit Purchase Of Coronavirus Supplies; Hotels Deal With Cancellations

Coronavirus Coronavirus
2.4K
Coronavirus

Commerce Takes Hit From Coronavirus With Travel, Supply Chain Impacts

Quickbooks has added new features. Quickbooks has added new features.
2.3K
B2B Payments

QuickBooks Deepens PayPal Integration For SMB Payments

Using First Principles To Compete With Banks Using First Principles To Compete With Banks
2.2K
Banking

How To Compete With Banks: Start With First Principles

artificial intelligence AI chatbot artificial intelligence AI chatbot
2.1K
Coronavirus

How Hospitals Use AI To Triage The Triage

Intuit Eyes Buying Credit Sesame, NerdWallet And Finicity Intuit Eyes Buying Credit Sesame, NerdWallet And Finicity
2.1K
2
Acquiring

Intuit Eyes Buying Credit Sesame, NerdWallet And Finicity

France, courts, Bitcoin, money, currency, cryptocurrency France, courts, Bitcoin, money, currency, cryptocurrency
2.0K
1
Bitcoin

French Court Says Bitcoin Is Money