Cryptocurrency

Crypto Broker Tagomi Jois Libra Association

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Libra

Tagomi, a digital currency upstart, will reportedly become the newest Libra Association member. According to reports on Wednesday (Feb. 26), a formal announcement is to occur Friday or the week to come.

Jennifer Campbell, a former Union Square Ventures investor, started Tagomi. The firm has 25 employees throughout five offices. Tagomi, as well as Campbell, will provide policy and technical support to Libra to help make digital currency safer as well as more compliant with global rules, according to TechCrunch.

By becoming a part of the Libra roster, Tagomi will reportedly need to put a minimum of $10 million toward creating the digital currency. That investment, in turn, would have the ability to get dividends from interest on Libra Reserve funds. Also, Tagomi will run a node that validates Libra blockchain transactions.

Tagomi provides a platform that assists funds as well as big traders access the digital currency markets in a simple fashion. Current members of the Libra association also include Coinbase, Farfetch, Xapo and Spotify, among others.

The news comes as Facebook’s Libra Association added another new member after a number of participatory firms left the organization in the past few months. eCommerce firm Shopify said it was going to become a part of the organization “to make commerce better in parts of the world where money and banking could be far better.”

The Libra Association has said Libra, the proposed cryptocurrency of Facebook, is a means to make money available for the unbanked and underdeveloped population around the globe, something that developers, as well as lawmakers, around the world have questioned.

U.S. legislators said they were as uneducated about Libra after a session with Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook CEO, in October, as they were beforehand. U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters of California said at the time, “To simply say that you’re organizing Libra because you’re concerned about the unbanked and it’s going to have payments systems does not answer the questions for me.”

——————————–

Exclusive PYMNTS Study: 

The Future Of Unattended Retail Report: Vending As The New Contextual Commerce, a PYMNTS and USA Technologies collaboration, details the findings from a survey of 2,325 U.S. consumers about their experiences with shopping via unattended retail channels and their interest in using them going forward.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

3.1K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

LendingClub and Morgan Stanley, A Tale of Two Bank Deals

Tesco Tesco
2.9K
International

Tesco To Refocus Business After $357M China Sale

Zelle on smartphone Zelle on smartphone
2.7K
Payment Methods

Fiserv Connects 600 Banks, CUs To Zelle

Sony Debuts Flagship 5G Handset Sony Debuts Flagship 5G Handset
2.7K
Retail

Sony Debuts Flagship 5G Handset

Venmo will introduce a new debit card for kids. Venmo will introduce a new debit card for kids.
2.5K
Merchant Innovation

Venmo App Lets Parents Create Debit Card For Kids

2.5K
Accounts Payable

Oracle: Overcoming ERP-AP Integration Inertia

2.5K
Amazon

Is Amazon’s Delivery ‘Purge’ A Boon To Last-Mile Rivals?

Challenger Bank Battle In Full Swing In UK Challenger Bank Battle In Full Swing In UK
2.4K
Digital Banking

Challenger Bank Battle In Full Swing In UK

2.4K
International

COVID-19 Batters $2.5T Trade Show Events Industry

target, eCommerce, retail, online, sales, merchants, top 10, amazon, rankings target, eCommerce, retail, online, sales, merchants, top 10, amazon, rankings
2.3K
eCommerce

Upswing In Sales Propels Target Into Top 10 eCommerce Sites

Vroozi and Strata to work together Vroozi and Strata to work together
2.2K
B2B Payments

Vroozi Expands Procure-To-Pay Offering Into UK

coronavirus airport coronavirus airport
2.2K
International

Coronavirus Ripple Effect: Cross-Border Tourism, Retail Sales and Supply Chains Down

fintech acquisitions fintech acquisitions
2.2K
Banking

JPMC CEO: Bank Plans FinTech, Other ‘Very Creative’ Acquisitions

Coronavirus has affected Mastercard's revenues this quarter. Coronavirus has affected Mastercard's revenues this quarter.
2.1K
Mastercard

Mastercard Warns Coronavirus Hit To Revenue In Q1

Warren Buffett Says Crypto Has ‘Zero’ Value Warren Buffett Says Crypto Has ‘Zero’ Value
2.1K
Cryptocurrency

Warren Buffett Says Crypto Has ‘Zero’ Value