Facebook

Shopify Joins Libra Association

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Shopify Joins Libra Association

Facebook’s Libra Association added a new member after a number of participatory companies left the organization in the past few months, according to a report by CNBC.

Shopify, an eCommerce company, said Friday (Feb. 21) that it was going to join the organization “to make commerce better in parts of the world where money and banking could be far better.”

The Libra Association has said Libra, Facebook’s proposed digital currency, is a way to make money available for the underdeveloped and unbanked population around the world, something that lawmakers and developers globally have questioned.

During a session with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg in October, U.S. lawmakers said they were as uneducated about Libra afterward as before.

“To simply say that you’re organizing Libra because you’re concerned about the unbanked and it’s going to have payments systems does not answer the questions for me,” Chairwoman Maxine Waters said at the time.

Since it was introduced in 2019, the Libra Association has lost a number of high-profile members. Lawmakers asked payments companies to assess the risks of the project, calling attention to Facebook’s history with data protection. Visa, Mastercard and Stripe all left the association, followed by PayPal, eBay, Booking Holdings, Vodafone and Mercado Pago.

The situation has not improved for Libra, and the regulatory eyes on the project have not gone away. Many lawmakers have asked Facebook to give assurances that the currency won’t affect the value of the U.S. dollar. In October, Zuckerberg said Facebook would leave the Libra Association if it was launched before it got regulatory approval from the U.S.

“Facebook will not be part of launching the Libra payments system anywhere in the world until U.S. regulators approve,” Zuckerberg said.

He refused to put a moratorium on the project, however, while Congress figured out what it was going to do.

——————————–

Exclusive PYMNTS Study: 

The Future Of Unattended Retail Report: Vending As The New Contextual Commerce, a PYMNTS and USA Technologies collaboration, details the findings from a survey of 2,325 U.S. consumers about their experiences with shopping via unattended retail channels and their interest in using them going forward.

Related Items:, , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

4.0K
B2B Payments

CORT On Using Mobile, Visual Purchasing To Solve B2B Event Payments Friction

housing market rising housing market rising
3.8K
Real Estate

US Home Sales Hit Highest January Peak In Years

Mastercard: Collaboration Is Key To Lowering Corporates’ Real-Time Barriers Mastercard: Collaboration Is Key To Lowering Corporates’ Real-Time Barriers
3.6K
B2B Payments

Mastercard: Collaboration Is Key To Scaling Real-Time Payments

3.5K
Security & Fraud

How FIs Can Win The Battle Against ‘Smarter’ Payments Fraud

3.4K
Ridesharing

Coronavirus Fear Infects NYC Ridesharing

Rapyd, Visa Promote FinTech Adoption Rapyd, Visa Promote FinTech Adoption
3.1K
B2B Payments

Rapyd, Visa Promote FinTech Adoption

cashplus, payments, tracking, SMB, cards, spending, google maps, news cashplus, payments, tracking, SMB, cards, spending, google maps, news
2.9K
B2B Payments

Cashplus Launches Payment Tracking For Its SMB Cards

Cereal Makers Aim For A Healthy Profit Cereal Makers Aim For A Healthy Profit
2.8K
Retail

Cereal Makers Aim To Move From Sweet Tooth To Healthy Profit

HDFC Banks Teams Up With Mastercard and And SAP Concor On Corp Spending Management HDFC Banks Teams Up With Mastercard and And SAP Concor On Corp Spending Management
2.8K
B2B Payments

HDFC Taps Mastercard, SAP Concur For T&E Tech

Fintech LendingClub Buys Radius Bank For $185M Fintech LendingClub Buys Radius Bank For $185M
2.5K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

FinTech LendingClub Buys Radius Bank For $185M

fourth quarter earnings fourth quarter earnings
2.4K
Earnings

LendingClub CEO Heralds ‘Transformative’ Radius Bank Buy

citi, contour, trade finance, blockchain, B2B, singapore, banking, Voltron, letters of credit, citi, contour, trade finance, blockchain, B2B, singapore, banking, Voltron, letters of credit,
2.4K
B2B Payments

Citi Joins Trade Finance Network

Blue Apron looks for buyer Blue Apron looks for buyer
2.3K
Subscription Commerce

Merger, Sale Among Ingredients For Meal-Kit Maker Blue Apron

Pizza Hut's largest US franchisee may consider bankruptcy Pizza Hut's largest US franchisee may consider bankruptcy
2.2K
Investments

Largest U.S. Pizza Hut Franchisee Could Choose Bankruptcy

2.1K
Mobile Applications

China Asks Tech Firms For Apps To Track Health, Travel Amid Outbreak