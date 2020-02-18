Facebook

EU Rejects Zuckerberg’s Stance On Regulating Facebook

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
european union regulations on social media

European Union industry commissioner Thierry Breton rebuked Facebook’s proposed new internet rules Monday (Feb.17), saying it was Facebook‘s responsibility to adapt to the EU and not the other way around, according to Reuters.

Breton had a short meeting with Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook chief executive, on Monday, and after that, Breton made the statement that it wasn’t the EU’s responsibility to meet Facebook’s demands. Zuckerberg had previously said he wanted to have a “good, wide-ranging” discussion with Breton per reports.

Breton, who is a former CEO for French telecoms provider Orange and French technology company Atos, is also expected to deliver a set of rules in two days that will rein in the tech giants and state-aided Chinese tech companies.

Breton said he’ll decide by the end of the year if he wants to adopt a set of stringent rules as a way for the EU to set out ironclad responsibilities for social media platforms and regulate them. In response to a discussion paper by Facebook that rejects intrusive regulations and suggested looser rules, Breton was not in favor, saying it was “not enough.”

He said that Facebook had failed to mention its own market dominance and that its rules had not set up any responsibilities.

EU justice chief Vera Jourova also met Zuckerberg and concurred with Breton that Facebook would have to make an effort to fight online harassment, hate speech and fake news. Jourova said Facebook couldn’t simply push away any responsibility.

Breton’s proposals will attempt to make use of the EU’s vast amount of data and to challenge Facebook and Google in terms of their dominance of the web. He also wants to tackle artificial intelligence, which the EU has deliberated on recently.

Zuckerberg this week offered his own idea for how to regulate Facebook, saying the company fit under neither the umbrella of a traditional news media outlet, nor a telecommunications company. He said any regulations should take this into account.

——————————–

Exclusive PYMNTS Study: 

The Future Of Unattended Retail Report: Vending As The New Contextual Commerce, a PYMNTS and USA Technologies collaboration, details the findings from a survey of 2,325 U.S. consumers about their experiences with shopping via unattended retail channels and their interest in using them going forward.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Is New York Fashion Week Still In Style? Is New York Fashion Week Still In Style?
2.3K
Retail

Is New York Fashion Week Still In Style?

softbank, latin america, ecommerce, healthcare, fintech, latin american, Brazil, fund, softbank, latin america, ecommerce, healthcare, fintech, latin american, Brazil, fund,
2.1K
Investments

SoftBank Earmarks $1B For eCommerce, Healthcare And FinTech In LatAm

rakuten-investments-sell-pinterest rakuten-investments-sell-pinterest
2.0K
Investments

Rakuten Dumps $1.4B In Tech Holdings, Including Pinterest Stake

Mark Zuckerberg has ideas on Facebook's unique role as a company. Mark Zuckerberg has ideas on Facebook's unique role as a company.
1.8K
Facebook

Zuckerberg Talks Guidelines For How To Regulate Facebook

bitcoin-singapore bitcoin-singapore
1.8K
1
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: Binance Applies For Singapore Crypto License; CFTC Files Charges In Digital Ponzi Scheme

Swiss, Chocolatier, Barry Callebaut, Mona Lisa, 3D, printing, food, pastry chef, Jordi Roca Swiss, Chocolatier, Barry Callebaut, Mona Lisa, 3D, printing, food, pastry chef, Jordi Roca
1.8K
Retail

Hershey’s, Nestlé Supplier To Offer Mass Production Of 3D Printed Chocolate

Warren Buffett, Berkshire Hathaway, kroger, stock, investments, shares, stake, 13F filings, regulatory data, news Warren Buffett, Berkshire Hathaway, kroger, stock, investments, shares, stake, 13F filings, regulatory data, news
1.8K
Investments

Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Buys Stake In Kroger

australia, aussie, SMBs, small business, tax office, ATO, tax debt, credit report, news australia, aussie, SMBs, small business, tax office, ATO, tax debt, credit report, news
1.6K
B2B Payments

Aussie Tax Office Reminds SMBs To Pay Debt

Warm January Hampers Manufacturing, Ups Spending Warm January Hampers Manufacturing, Ups Spending
1.5K
Economy

Gov’t: US Manufacturing Spend Dips As US Consumer Spending Rises

FTC, federal trade commission, antitrust, investigation, Apple, Amazon, Facebook, Alphabet and Microsoft, big tech, acquisitions, FTC, federal trade commission, antitrust, investigation, Apple, Amazon, Facebook, Alphabet and Microsoft, big tech, acquisitions,
1.3K
Google

Google’s Waze Acquisition Likely Target Of FTC Scrutiny

digital banking digital banking
1.2K
Digital Banking

Creating LATAM’s Commerce ‘Digital Value Chain’

1.2K
Intelligence of Things

Cisco On The Future Of Safe And Smart Cities

EU, coronavirus, PMI, copper, federal reserve, interest rates, global, economy, news EU, coronavirus, PMI, copper, federal reserve, interest rates, global, economy, news
1.2K
International

EU Braces For Coronavirus’ Impact On PMI

1.2K
Retail

Tracksmith: Taking DTC Running From Heartbreak Hill To The Global Market

Google Looks To Start Rival To Apple News Google Looks To Start Rival To Apple News
1.1K
Google

Google Looks To Publishers To Start Rival To Apple News