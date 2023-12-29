Cryptocurrency App Ranking Sees Binance on Top Once Again

As the new year begins, those who are interested in cryptocurrency have a wide array of apps to choose from to help them navigate the world of digital currencies. PYMNTS ranks the apps based on downloads, updates and other factors in the latest Provider Ranking of Cryptocurrency Apps to show how they compare.

Here’s how the ranking looks this time around.

The Top 5

Binance: Buy Bitcoin Securely remains at No. 1 with a perfect score of 100 points.

Bybit comes in with 90 points to hold onto the No. 2 ranking.

No. 3 is unchanged with Crypto.com scoring 88 points.

No. 4 also mirrors the last edition, held by KuCoin with a score of 81 points.

Coinbase climbed three rankings to grab the No. 5 spot with 74 points.

The Top 10

That knocks Huobi down to the No. 6 slot, with a score of 72 points.

No. 7 goes to Blockchain Wallet, scoring 69 points.

Down two rankings at No. 8 is OKEx — Bitcoin, Cryptocurrency, with 67 points.

BitMart remains at our No. 9 ranking, coming in with a score of 47 points.

Closing out the rankings this edition is Kraken Pro at No. 10, with a total of 40 points.