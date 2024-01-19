ChainGPT Introduces AI-Powered Crypto Trading Platform

ChainGPT, an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered Web3 infrastructure provider, has unveiled a platform that brings AI-powered auto-trading to the world of cryptocurrencies.

This launch of the GT Protocol is made possible through a strategic partnership with ChainGPT Pad, a launchpad and incubator supporting promising Web3 startups, the company said in a Friday (Jan. 19) press release.

Accessible through ChainGPT’s IDO (initial DEX offering) launchpad, ChainGPT Pad, the GT Protocol offers users a non-custodial setting to access CeFi, DeFi and non-fungible tokens (NFTs), according to the release.

It provides a secure and transparent environment for asset and portfolio management, along with efficient algorithmic trading tools, the release said.

The protocol utilizes advanced AI algorithms to power its automated crypto trading platform, which recently went live, per the release. Its native crypto token, $GTAI, is set to launch on Thursday (Jan. 25).

The GT Protocol features a conversational AI model and a “Deal Execution and Task Management Core” that connects users with investment instruments in the crypto market, according to the release. Users will have access to DeFi platforms, NFT marketplaces, CeFi exchanges and ChainGPT’s proprietary staking mechanism.

One of the core strengths of the GT Protocol lies in its integration of blockchain AI execution technology, the release said. This integration offers simplified AI commands for trading and transactions, AI-driven portfolio management, and automated AI-powered trading strategies.

It also provides comprehensive off-chain and on-chain AI analytics on crypto markets, real-time AI trading signals and AI-enabled arbitrage trading, per the release.

Other benefits of the GT Protocol include AI management tools for NFT collectors and user-friendly AI tools for Web3 onboarding and education, according to the release.

The $GTAI token is an essential component of the GT ecosystem, the release said. Users can earn the protocol’s native currency by providing account data for GT AI model learning while using its app and products. $GTAI holders can also participate in GT DAO governance votes, influencing the future strategy and ecosystem development.

In another recent development in the crypto space, PTPShopy launched its business-focused cryptocurrency payment gateway on Monday (Jan. 15).

“For software or hosting providers, PTPShopy presents a superior SaaS crypto payment solution, enabling easy integration into existing systems,” the company said when announcing the launch.