In the world of digital money, cryptocurrency can get a little confusing.

If you need help navigating bitcoin, PYMNTS can guide the way via the Provider Ranking of Cryptocurrency Apps.

PYMNTS ranks the most popular apps each month based on downloads, users and other factors. This month, Huobi and OKEx climb the rankings, while Coinbase and Blockchain Wallet drop.

Check out the top 10 below.

The Top 5

Binance stays at No.1 with a perfect score of 100.

No. 2 is still Bybit with a score of 90 points.

Crypto.com, scoring 88 points, holds onto the No. 3 ranking.

Two points higher with a score of 83 is KuCoin, which remains at No. 4.

Up one ranking to No. 5 is Huobi, scoring 78 points, six more than last month.

The Top 10

OKEx gains seven points to score 74 and climbs two rankings to No. 6.

Falling two ranking to No. 7 is Coinbase, which loses three points and scores 71.

No. 8 goes to Blockchain Wallet: Buy Bitcoin, which loses six points to score 63 and drops one ranking.

BitMart gains three points to score 50 points and remains at No. 9.

Similarly, Kraken Pro gains five points to score 45 and stays at No. 10.