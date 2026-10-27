Fraudsters Leave Patterns, and AWS Wants AI to Follow Them

Highlights
Fraudsters are using readily available software to run card testing, scams and synthetic identity fraud across many transactions.
Banks are combining transaction foundation models, graph neural networks and existing machine-learning systems to detect behavioral and network patterns.
Agentic AI can gather evidence and prepare fraud investigations, but human analysts should retain authority over case decisions and SAR filings, according to AWS’ Paul Chang.
Fraud attacks can now be assembled with commercially packaged software, distributed across accounts and devices, and altered faster than banks can rewrite a conventional fraud rule.
Paul Chang is head of Payment Networks AWS.