In today’s top news in digital-first banking, banking startup Dave Inc. has a new marketing executive, while payroll and employee benefits processor Gusto has launched “Gusto Wallet." Plus, Boost Payment Solutions is collaborating with Visa to provide further automation and flexibility to commercial card issuers, cardholders and suppliers.

Banking Startup Dave Taps Ex-Airbnb Marketing Exec

Jonathan Mildenhall, an experienced marketing executive, has taken the top marketing position at banking startup Dave Inc. The company’s marketing tagline is that it provides “banking for humans,” and its website says the firm has 7 million members. “I have a history of working with big, splashy brands. I want Dave to be the biggest, splashiest, most aspirational and accessible fintech brand in the U.S,” Mildenhall said, according to a Wall Street Journal report.

Payroll Processor Debuts Gusto Wallet

Gusto has rolled out a complimentary app to assist workers with saving from every paycheck and accessing cash at no cost between paydays for unforeseen expenditures. “Gusto Wallet” lets users create up to five savings goals and stash cash each payday. Gusto said it serves over 100,000 companies throughout the country. The company, which rolled out in 2012 as ZenPayroll, reportedly has a workforce of over 1,300.

Boost Partners With Visa To Enhance Commercial Card Use

Boost Payment Solutions is teaming with Visa to provide commercial card issuers, cardholders and vendors with further automation and choices. The tie-up will provide customers of Visa with access to straight-through processes and an automated reconciliation procedure. It will make use of Boost Intercept, an infrastructure for straight-through processing, and Dynamic Boost, which harnesses rules-based pricing for commercial card payments.

European Central Bank Seeks Trademark Of ‘Digital Euro’ Term

The European Central Bank (ECB) has taken what could be a large first step in the direction of rolling out a cryptocurrency. ECB leaders reportedly want to trademark the “digital euro” term even as it concludes a study of the benefits and drawbacks of rolling out a cryptocurrency. The organization’s legal office has filed an application with the European Union Intellectual Property Office for the trademark.