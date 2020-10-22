Digital-First Banking

Today In Digital-First Banking: Unifimoney Teams With Nium For Transfers; Volante Lands Grupo Financiero Banorteas As New Client

In today’s top news in digital-first banking, Unifimoney is joining forces with Nium for real-time money transfers, while Volante Technologies has landed Grupo Financiero Banorte as a new client to modernize cross-border payments. Plus, DBS Bank has launched a new live online tracking function for international collections that will utilize SWIFT Global Payments Innovation (gpi) technology.

Unifimoney Partners With Nium for Real-Time Global Transfers 

Unifimoney, the neobank upstart, is teaming with Singapore FinTech Nium for real-time money transfers throughout the world. The relationship will provide Unifimoney clients with a bolstered and extended money transfer experience that occurs live. Money can be delivered to hubs in Asia and Europe through an app, and the foreign exchange (FX) rate is said to be below that of banks.

Volante Lands Deal to Modernize Banorte’s Cross-Border Payments Systems

Cloud payment processing and messaging firm Volante Technologies has landed Grupo Financiero Banorte as a new customer. Volante says it will work with the bank to bring its international payments infrastructure more up to date. Banorte will link all related systems to Volante’s VolPay, which will assist with orchestrating and handling international transactions while speeding up its digital strategy.

DBS Bank Rolls Out Real-Time Tracking for Cross-Border Pay

DBS Bank has rolled out a live digital monitoring function for international collections. The function will harness SWIFT gpi infrastructure to assist more than 240,000 corporate and small and medium-sized business (SMB) customers in Hong Kong and Singapore with monitoring international payments and collectives.

More Stimulus Is Needed to Strengthen Economy, Fed's Brainard Says

A leading Fed official is cautioning that additional stimulus spending will be required to turn a “K-shaped recovery” in the U.S. into one that is “broad-based and inclusive.” Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard informed members of the Society of Professional Economists that the largest threat to the recovery of the American economy would be the failure of additional financial support to come to fruition.

NEW PYMNTS DATA: HOW WE SHOP – SEPTEMBER 2020 

The How We Shop Report, a PYMNTS collaboration with PayPal, aims to understand how consumers of all ages and incomes are shifting to shopping and paying online in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Our research builds on a series of studies conducted since March, surveying more than 16,000 consumers on how their shopping habits and payments preferences are changing as the crisis continues. This report focuses on our latest survey of 2,163 respondents and examines how their increased appetite for online commerce and digital touchless methods, such as QR codes, contactless cards and digital wallets, is poised to shape the post-pandemic economy.

