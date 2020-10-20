Digital Payments

i2c Joins Visa's FinTech Fast Track Program

i2c, which works in digital payments and bank technology, has joined with Visa's FinTech Fast Track Program in the US, Canada and CEMEA region as a new enablement partner, allowing for faster integrations with the payments giant's numerous programs, a press release says.

With the new partnership, i2c is able to better work with FinTechs on time-to-market speed, utilizing Visa's breadth of capabilities while also providing more flexibility, scalability and reliability, the release says, with more customizable options available for companies around the globe.

As it operates from a lone, global platform, the new integration will also cut out numerous older, more time-consuming practices and complexities of dealing with multiple different systems, vendors, regions, languages and more.

The FinTech Fast Track Program gives companies the ability to access Visa's numerous partners, including companies like i2c which work on guidance to help them get running.

“Having a strong enablement partner like i2c in our Fast Track program provides FinTechs and fast-growing companies around the world the ability to scale with greater efficiency as they gain critical expertise, resources and technology,” said Terry Angelos, SVP and Global Head of Fintech at Visa, according to the release. “I2c’s ability to offer a full range of products from prepaid to debit to credit and their single global platform make them a particularly attractive partner to FinTechs.”

Meanwhile, i2c CEO and founder Amir Wain said both companies share a goal of “providing FinTechs the ability to deliver new and improved payment solutions at scale by easily leveraging Visa’s global payment network and i2c’s global payments platform,” the release says.

Recently, i2c hired Jonathan Vaux as its new general manager of its European operations. Vaux comes with over 20 years of experience in payments and product and service development, and came off a long tenure at Visa in which he worked with spurring growth and generating commercial payments products for that company.

