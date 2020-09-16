Jonathan Vaux Now General Manager Of i2c Europe

i2c Inc., the digital payment and open banking provider based in Redwood City, California, has hired Jonathan Vaux as general manager of its European operations, the company announced on Wednesday (Sept. 16).

Vaux has more than two decades of experience in payments and product and service development, i2c said. He has helped to craft systems used throughout the industry, the company added.

Vaux will report to James McCarthy, the company’s president, and will be tasked with building alliances with banks, FinTechs, merchants and payment service providers throughout Europe.

“Having worked with Jonathan, I know that his creativity, keen sense of financial insights and drive for delivering payment innovation will greatly contribute to the growth and visibility of i2c throughout the European market,” said McCarthy in a statement.

Before joining the company, Vaux spent nearly two decades at Visa, where he focused on commercial payment products and generated growth for the company, i2c said. He launched Visa’s digital wallet platform into the European market and opened the Visa London Innovation Center, which provides clients with guided access to work space.

“I’m delighted to be joining i2c at a time of unprecedented growth in customer and client expectations for better digital experiences,” Vaux said in a statement. “Europe has always been at the forefront of payment innovation and will benefit from a truly digital and differentiated platform designed to offer clients around the world [with] flexible, secure and highly reliable services.”

In the most recent edition of Powering the Great Digital Shift 2020, Amir Wain, founder and CEO of i2c, said everyone knows that pandemics and crises come and go, but the most resilient companies are always future-proofing.

“Sustained business success is dependent on business readiness to adapt to the changes in the market conditions, including the evolving needs of customers,” he wrote. “If nothing else, this crisis reinforces that the future is and always will be uncertain. By making agility a core competence and using an agile infrastructure, you’ll be ready for whatever the future brings, including the next pandemic.”

In June, i2c partnered with Credit Sesame's Sesame Cash, which will give more customers the option to use Credit Sesame's money management services.

The integration with i2c will allow Credit Sesame customers to set and control the card, banking and payments programs on the platform and will give them more control over their money and spending via personalized features. The banks hope that these added features will appeal to people’s increasingly digital habits, the company said.