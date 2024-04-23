PSCU/Co-op Solutions Adds Amazon One to Digital Wallet Integrations

PSCU / Co-op Solutions has added Amazon One to its suite of digital wallet integrations for client card issuers.

This pay-by-palm solution is now available to credit unions on a pilot basis and is expected to be generally available later in the second quarter, the credit union service organization (CUSO) said in a Tuesday (April 23) press release .

Implementation of Amazon One for credit unions is expected to take less than eight weeks, with PSCU/Co-op Solutions supporting the entire set-up process, according to the release.

“Issuers that make it easy for cardholders to connect their preferred cards to their digital wallets earn trust, demonstrating a willingness to invest in financial innovation without sacrificing the personal service customers expect from their financial institution,” Jeremiah Lotz , senior vice president, product experience at PSCU/Co-op Solutions, said in the release.

Amazon One’s contactless, biometric-based system is accepted at a growing number of locations, according to the release. These outlets include select Whole Foods , Panera Bread and Starbucks locations, as well as some stadiums and airport stores.

Together with payments, this palm signature solution is also used by venues for entry to events and for access to rewards/loyalty programs, the release said.

Amazon One joins Apple Pay , Google Pay , Samsung Pay and Garmin Pay in the digital wallet solution set offered by PSCU/Co-op Solutions, per the release.

One PSCU/Co-op Solutions client that is bringing Amazon One to its customers is Idaho Central Credit Union , according to the release.

“We understand the payments landscape is always evolving and love bringing the latest and greatest technology to our members,” Brandi Dye , senior vice president, operation at Idaho Central Credit Union, said in the release.

PYMNTS Intelligence has found that over half of consumers who have used biometrics technology like Amazon One prefer it as an authentication method.

About 52% of consumers who have used it said biometrics is their most preferred authentication method, according to “ Consumer Authentication Preferences for Online Banking and Transactions ,” a PYMNTS Intelligence and Entersekt collaboration.

In comparison, the next most preferred methods — multifactor authentication, PIN code and password — were cited by about 34%, 29% and 25% of consumers, respectively, the report found.