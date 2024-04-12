Germany to Deliver Benefits Via Payment Cards Rather Than Cash

The German parliament approved legislation Friday (April 12) that calls for benefits to be delivered to asylum seekers on payment cards rather than cash.

This change is meant to limit how these migrants can use the benefits, AP reported Friday.

The payment cards will only be able to be used for payments in local shops and services and to withdraw limited amounts of cash, according to the report.

The cards will not be able to be used to transfer money outside of Germany, a limitation that is meant to prevent migrants from sending money to people abroad or to smugglers, the report said.

The legislation also allows local authorities to make exemptions and to choose how much cash asylum-seekers can withdraw, per the report.

The number of people applying for asylum in Germany rose to 350,000 in 2023, a figure that was 50% higher than the year before, according to the report.

