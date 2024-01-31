JetBlue’s newly expanded loyalty program saw “exceptional growth and engagement” during its first months.

The program, TrueBlue, was expanded during the fourth quarter and has seen especially strong growth and engagement from the airline’s Mosaic customers, who have the highest level of TrueBlue membership, JetBlue said in a Tuesday (Jan. 30) earnings release.

The more expansive TrueBlue program is part of JetBlue’s efforts to accelerate its innovation and continue improving the experience it offers the full spectrum of customers, JetBlue President and Chief Operating Officer Joanna Geraghty said Tuesday during the company’s quarterly earnings call.

“To the extent there are opportunities across certain customer segments, we will launch new revenue initiatives and close the gaps on our product offerings,” Geraghty said. “All of this is underpinned by a more reliable operation, a complementary loyalty program and a strong culture with a competitive cost structure.”

The TrueBlue loyalty program added new perks and options for customers in August, the company said at the time in a press release.

Through JetBlue’s new partnership with Peacock, the program added access to original content on flights and the ability to earn TrueBlue points by subscribing to Peacock Premium.

With new partner Yotel, a global hospitality brand, TrueBlue members can earn discounts, perks and points when booking rooms.

A third new collaboration involves Thanks Again and allows TrueBlue members to earn points while shopping, dining and parking at more than 100 airports.

The TrueBlue program allows customers to earn points and then redeem them for JetBlue-operated flights, flight and hotel packages, or partner airlines’ flights, according to the company’s website.

“Our loyalty program remains a priority as we look for additional ways to provide more value to our customers, and we expect our TrueBlue program to continue to drive margin accretive growth as we execute our multiyear plan to close the gap to peers and better monetize the program,” Geraghty said during the call.

“We are expanding our suite of products with the continued goal of appealing to more of our core customers and plan to launch several new loyalty products in the coming years.”