Advance Estimates Show GDP Declining 4.8 Pct

Advance estimates show that the gross domestic product (GDP) dropped 4.8 percent in the first quarter of 2020, the Bureau of Economic Analysis said, indicating that the decline was partly due to the coronavirus pandemic. Comparatively, in the fourth quarter of last year, the GDP was up 2.1 percent.

As states mandated stay-at-home orders in March, businesses and schools shuttered and spending declined except for necessities.

Current‑dollar GDP dropped 3.5 percent — $191.2 billion — to $21.54 trillion. Comparatively, the fourth quarter showed the GDP was up 3.5 percent, or $186.6 billion.

The drop reflected “negative contributions from personal consumption expenditures (PCE), fixed investments, exports and private inventory investment that were partly offset by positive contributions from residential fixed investment, federal government spending, and state and local government spending,” according to the report. Imports also dropped.

The PCE decline was due to reduced goods and services, “led by healthcare and goods, led by motor vehicles and parts.” Business investments declined was mainly due to decreases in transportation equipment. Export declines were due to the travel industry restrictions during the pandemic.

Personal income went up $95.2 billion; the fourth quarter showed an increase of $144.1 billion. Disposable income went up to $76.7 billion, or 1.9 percent. Comparatively, the fourth quarter showed an increase of $123.7 billion, or 3 percent.

In the first quarter, people saved $1.6 trillion compared with $1.27 trillion in the fourth. The personal savings rate — a percentage of disposable income — was 9.6 percent, up from 7.6 percent in Q4.

This is the steepest quarterly decline in the GDP since the Great Recession and the first quarterly contraction in six years.