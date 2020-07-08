Economy

Landry’s CEO Calls For Federal Rules On Reopening

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on

Billionaire business owner Tilman Fertitta, who is the CEO of restaurant corporation Landry’s, said the U.S. needs nationwide rules for how businesses can reopen, calling it “literally ridiculous” to keep closing and reopening as the virus temporarily wanes and surges, CNBC reported.

He told CNBC that in his opinion, the constant rule changes and localization is hurting companies and the economy in the long run.

“At some point, the federal government has got to take it away from the states, and you’ve got to have clarity,” he said, according to CNBC. “This is so hard on businesses, it’s so hard on our employees.”

Fertitta’s remarks come as the U.S. has seen a massive uptick in coronavirus cases in mid- to late-June, connected to a number of states reopening large parts of their economies. Several states such as Texas, Florida and Arizona have been hit particularly hard and have shattered new case records multiple times in the past few weeks.

In response to the rise in cases, many of those states have now begun pausing their reopenings. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the White House’s health advisor, said many of the states had seemed to skip parts of their reopening plans.

Fertitta said he thinks what is needed is a federally mandated capacity level detailing to what extent businesses can operate for the rest of the year, CNBC reported. He said rapid-fire rules, such as those in San Diego on Tuesday (July 7) ordering residents to stay home and nonessential businesses to close, only hurt business due to the lack of any notice beforehand.

Fertitta said restaurants and other businesses should also be allowed to prorate their rents based on the capacity they’re allowed to operate at.

Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Raphael Bostic said the nation’s recovery would likely be tougher than it seemed due to resurgences of the virus. He said it would be important to look at how much of the economic and job losses would be permanent going forward due to the constantly shifting circumstances.

One solution, according to economists, is more cash payments for individuals.

——————————

PYMNTS STUDY: THE CROSS-BORDER MERCHANT FRICTION INDEX – JUNE 2020

The PYMNTS Cross-Border Merchant Friction Index analyzes the key friction points experienced by consumers browsing, shopping and paying for purchases on international eCommerce sites. PYMNTS examined the checkout processes of 266 B2B and B2C eCommerce sites across 12 industries and operating from locations across Europe and the United States to provide a comprehensive overview of their checkout offerings.

Related Items:, , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

hemp-industry-us-treasury-banking-fincen
2.9K
Retail

US Treasury Tells Banks To Treat Hemp Businesses Like Any Other

tokopedia-google-invest
2.8K
Investments

Google Eyes Investing In Indonesia’s eCommerce Hub Tokopedia

2.5K
Economy

Labor Secretary: $600 Unemployment Payouts No Longer Needed

2.5K
Economy

Goldman Sachs Drops GDP Estimate; Expects Lower Growth This Quarter

2.4K
Healthcare

Cedar CEO: Solving For Healthcare’s ‘Black Box’ Of Patient Billing

2.3K
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: SEC Warns Consumers Of Crypto-Trading Scams; Hamilton FinTech Launches Jefferson Stablecoin

2.1K
Payments Innovation

Let’s Go Out To The Drive-In Movie Restaurant: How One Restaurant Is Reinventing The Dining Experience

2.0K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

India’s Billing Processor BillDesk Looks For Buyers

2.0K
Delivery

India’s Investor Laws Blocks Food Delivery Startup Zomato From Chinese Investor Money

1.9K
Retail

What Q1 And Q2 Is Telling Us About The Rest Of 2020

1.9K
B2B Payments

Nine Peaks Solutions Rolls Out New Data Extraction Tool For Payroll

1.8K
Banking

General Atlantic’s Dr. Jud Linville On FinTechs And What’s Ahead For Banks

1.7K
B2B Payments

BNY Mellon Partners With Early Warning Services For Faster Payment Times

1.7K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

Uber Reaches $2.65B Deal To Buy Postmates

1.7K
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: Travala Users Can Use Crypto Again To Pay For Expedia Bookings; S. African Ex-Crypto Agency Chief Allegedly Scammed Investors Of $13.4M